COLD KENTUCKY RAIN

The Utes have scheduled two basketball games against Kentucky, one in Lexington, the other in Las Vegas.

According to a Twitter post by former Ute Keith Van Horn, Rick Majerus once told him, “You know, Keith, I think we can beat anyone in the country this year. Except Kentucky. We just can’t beat them.”

Majerus went 0-6 against the Wildcats.

Note to Larry Krystkowiak: Why not just schedule the Cleveland Cavaliers and get it over with?

PIN MUSIC

Dennis Erickson, who won two national championships with the Miami Hurricanes, says at a previous coaching job he was also required to teach a bowling class.



“Glad they didn’t have any video (of that),” he said. “I’m a terrible bowler.”



The closest he’s ever come to a strike was watching Warren Sapp take out four blockers on a bull rush.



TALENT ON SET

Erickson also coached Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Miami.



Asked about Johnson’s immense fame, the former Ute assistant once said, “I’m not sure it’s because of being a football player, but he’s a heck of a movie star.”



And Erickson is a heck of a politician.



THE O FACTOR

ESPN says more words beginning with the letter O are misspelled at the National Spelling Bee than any other.



Remember, that’s Olbermann with two n’s.



IN-FAN-TILE

Stephen Curry’s pregnant wife, Ayesha, says she was taunted and bumped by a Rockets fan.



At last, a reason for Jazz fans to follow the remainder of the playoffs: It’s so much fun watching someone else get called out for obnoxious behavior.



TOO TRUE

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have hit upon a name for their recently arrived baby: True.



Meanwhile, Paul “The Truth” Pierce is believed to be suing for copyright infringement.



MOSTLY MEMORABLE

Paul Simon threw out the first pitch of a Mariners-Tigers baseball game this month.



He must have diligently practiced. The toss didn’t quite reach the plate, but it was on target.



In other words, the vision that was planted in his brain still remains.



ALREADY TRUMPED

Soccer club Beitar Jerusalem renamed itself Beitar Trump Jerusalem after the president recognized the city as Israel’s capital.



Bad news for Trump: There’s already a Hillary Football Club. Look it up.



BUSHWACKED

Reggie Bush says Trump’s opinions on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem are rooted in ignorance.



“I believe in staying in your lane,” said the former football player — as he advised the president of the United States.



NO POINTY HEADS

Omaha humor writer Brad Dickson: “I’ve long said the biggest problem with Husker football was too many academic All-Americans. We need to recruit more players who are on the fence academically.”

