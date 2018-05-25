You can't talk about BYU football without bringing up the strong play at quarterback that has carried the Cougars to success for much of the last 50 years.

There are names that Cougar fans will never forget like McMahon, Detmer, Young and Bosco. They, along with a host of others, have produced All-American seasons while securing some of the biggest awards in the college game and helping to build the BYU football program into a household name.

Here is a look at the most accurate of those passers, the ones who were the best at delivering the ball at the right spot and at the right time.

Note: rankings are based on a minimum of 500 pass attempts

10. Gary Sheide, 1973-74

Sheide was the first in a long line of accurate BYU signal callers. He finished in the top three in the nation in completion percentage in each of his seasons on the field even though he was 10 top both years in passing attempts. One of his best seasons came in 1973 when he completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,350 yards and 22 touchdowns.



For his career, he completed 60.3 percent of his 594 passing attempts for 4,524 yards and 45 scores.



9. Kevin Feterik, 1996-99

While Feterik isn't one of the most talked about quarterbacks in BYU history, he had a very productive career throwing passing for the Cougars. His most impressive season throwing the ball came in 1999 when he led the MWC in completion percentage at 61.3 percent while throwing for 3,554 yards and 25 touchdowns.



In his four years, he completed 60.7 percent of his 1,004 passing attempts for 8,065 yards and 53 scores.



8. Jim McMahon, 1977-81

No BYU quarterback list is complete without Jim McMahon making an appearance. He was an elite signal caller who really knew how to put the ball on target. His most impressive season accuracy wise came in 1981 when he led the nation with a 64.3 completion percentage while passing for 3,555 yards and 30 touchdowns.



During his time at BYU, he completed 61.6 percent of his 1,060 passing attempts for 9,536 yards and 84 touchdowns.



7. Brandon Doman, 1998-2001

After seeing limited action during his first few years at the Y, Doman was thrust into the starting quarterback role late in his junior season, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. He was his most accurate during a dominating (or should I say, Doman-ating) senior year when he completed 64 percent of his passes to lead the MWC while leading the Cougars to 12 wins.



During his time on Provo, he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 4,354 yards and 35 touchdowns.



6. John Beck, 2003-06

After getting his feet wet under center during his first two seasons, Beck really flourished in the BYU offense his last two years. His best campaign came in 2006 when he led the Cougars to an 11-2 record while leading the MWC and finishing third in the country with a 69.3 completion percentage.



During his BYU career, he completed 62.4 percent of his throws for 11,021 yards and 79 touchdowns.



5. Ty Detmer, 1988-91

Not only was Detmer the most prolific passer in school history, but he was also one of the most accurate. He led the WAC in completion percentage during each of his last three seasons in Provo and finished second in the nation in back-to-back years. One of his best seasons came in 1989 when he completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 4,560 yards and 32 scores.



During his BYU career, he completed 62.6 percent of his throws for 15,031 yards and 121 touchdowns.



4. Robbie Bosco, 1981-85

Bosco was a terrific leader and a pinpoint passer who was one of the most successful signal callers in school history. His most accurate season came in 1985 when led the WAC and finished third in the country after completing 66.1 percent of his throws for 4,273 yards and 30 scores.



For his career with the Cougars, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 8,400 yards and 66 touchdowns.



3. Steve Young, 1980-83

While Young is often remembered for his skills running the football, he was also a very accurate passer. His most impressive campaign came as a senior in 1983 when he led the nation after completing an outstanding 71.3 percent of his passes for 3,902 yards and 33 scores.



During his time at BYU, he completed 65.2 percent of his throws for 7,733 yards and 56 touchdowns.



2. Max Hall, 2006-09

One of the reasons why Hall was so successful during his time in Provo was because of his deadly accuracy. He led the MWC and finished in the top 10 in the country during both his junior and senior years. His most accurate season came as a junior in 2008 when he completed 69.2 percent of his throws for 3,957 yards and 35 scores.



For his Cougar career, he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 11,365 yards and 94 touchdowns.



1. Steve Sarkisian, 1995-96

While he spent just two years at BYU, Sarkisian left campus as the most accurate passer in school history. After leading the WAC in completion percentage as a junior, he was even better as a senior as he led the nation, completing 68.8 percent of his throws for 4,027 and 33 scores.



For his BYU career, he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 7,464 yards and 53 touchdowns.

