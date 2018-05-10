Jeffrey D. Allred

After reaching the second round of the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, Utah Jazz players cleaned out their lockers, did their exit interviews with team staff, and talked to media for the final time the season. Here's a look at each player's contract status and outlook on the season and offseason.

Tony Bradley, center

Jeffrey D. Allred

Age: 20



Games played: 10



Contract situation: On a standard rookie deal, Bradley has one year guaranteed, remaining at $1,680,000 with a team option for the third year.



Quote: “The past year, it was good. I learned a lot, playing with the (Salt Lake City) Stars especially and just observing and watching the Jazz. Just grateful to be here.”

Alec Burks, shooting guard

Spenser Heaps

Age: 26



Games played: 64 (1)



Contract situation: Signed through 2018-19, $11,536,515



Quote: “It’s a blessing I got through the season healthy. I’m never going to take that for granted again, I’m just going to work on my game, play anytime I can just hoop and have fun. I can’t wait for that – I haven’t had that for a long time.”

Jae Crowder, forward

Spenser Heaps

Age: 27



Games played: 38 with Jazz after being traded in February (2 starts)



Contract situation: Two years remaining. Crowder is set to make $7.3 million in 2018-2019 and $7.8 million in 2019-2020.



Quote: “My teammates welcomed me with open arms and made the process here much easier than I anticipated.”

Dante Exum, guard

Spenser Heaps

Age: 22



Games played: 14 (0)



Contract situation: Free agent



Quote: “I’m excited going into (free agency), but nothing changes for me. I’m still going to have the same mindset trying to get better. There’s a lot of things I can’t control, but I can control how hard I work. I think the Jazz want me back, so hopefully it all works out.”

Derrick Favors, forward/center

Spenser Heaps

Age: 26



Games played: 77 (started 77)



Contract situation: Favors has spent more than seven seasons in Utah but will enter unrestricted free agency after earning $12 million in 2017-18.



Quote: “I think the whole team as a whole kind of came together after the December schedule and we accomplished a lot during that time and I think we proved a lot of people wrong and I know guys on this team is hungry and ready to get back to work for next season. We had a great year.”

Rudy Gobert, center

Spenser Heaps

Age: 25



Games played: 56 (56)



Contract situation: $23.491,573 next year; signed through 2020-21



Quote: "I feel like I’m healthy, definitely way better than I was last year at the same point. After a little break I can start working right from the beginning without having to do any rehab, so its good. I’ve got stronger every year, but I need to get stronger, to be able to dominate even more.”

Joe Ingles, small forward

Spenser Heaps

Age: 30



Games played (started): 82 (81)



Contract situation: Three more years, $13 million 2018-19



Quote: “It easily could have gone the other way and it didn’t because of the guys we’ve got in our locker room and on our coaching staff.”

Jonas Jerebko, forward

Spenser Heaps

Age: 31



Games played (started): 74 (19)



Contract situation: One year, $4.2 million (team option)



Quote: “I just see a bright future for this franchise and I want to be a part of it.”

Erik McCree, small forward

Spenser Heaps

Age: 24



Games played (started): 4 (0)



Contract situation: Free agent



Quote: “The main thing I learned this year being with the Jazz was attention to detail, game in and game out.”

Donovan Mitchell, guard

Spenser Heaps

Age: 21



Games played: 79 (started 71)



Contract situation: Mitchell signed a rookie scale contract on July 5, 2017. His 2019-20 and 2020-2021 terms are a team option.



Quote: “I don’t think we saw all this happening but we knew we were going to have some success and I think that is a mindset. I think if you were to recruit a free agent here if their mindset is where it needs to be as far as winning and locking in then that’s where I would start right there and on top of that we’ve got guys who are selfless. No one cares who scores, who shoots, we’re really focused on winning.”

Raul Neto, point guard

Spenser Heaps

Age: 25



Games played: 41 (0)



Contract situation: Free agent



Quote: “It was a tough season for me, a lot of injuries, a lot of ups and downs every time I was out there and playing good, something happened to my body. But it was good talking about what we’ve achieved and how I finished the season.”

Georges Niang, forward

Spenser Heaps

Age: 24



Games played: 9 (started 0)



Contract situation: Two-way player (with G League).



Quote: “I’ve learned so much in such a short time that I’ve been here but obviously my role on the team was to bring energy, be a guy every day to come in and work hard. I wouldn’t say lead by example but just to do everything to the best of my ability, 100 percent and really just go from there. I had an amazing experience this year and hopefully we can continue that.”

Royce O’Neale, wing

Spenser Heaps

Age: 24



Games played: 80 (9 starts)



Contract situation: O’Neale has two more years remaining on the contract he signed before last season, although both are currently nonguaranteed. He would make $1.4 million in 2018-2019 should the Jazz retain him



Quote: “Getting in (to the NBA) will probably be the hardest part, but you gotta do what you gotta do to stay in. You have to work hard each day, go the extra mile because there’s always somebody that’s coming in trying to take your spot.

Ricky Rubio, point guard

Spenser Heaps

Age: 27



Games played: 77 (started 77)



Contract situation: Rubio made $14,275,000 during the 2017-18 season after being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, June 30, 2017. He is expected to make $14,975,000 on the final year of his four-year contract next season.



Quote: “It’s been fun. It’s something that I think when I look back and remember as one of the most fun years I ever had.”

Thabo Sefolosha, guard/forward

Spenser Heaps

Age: 34



Games played (started): 38 (6)



Contract situation: One year, $5.3 million (team option)



Quote: “I would love to come back and have a full season, I think it’s a great fit for me. I was really happy here.”

David Stockton, point guard

Spenser Heaps

Age: 26



Games played: 5



Contract situation: After two 10-day contracts, Stockton signed a contract for the remainder of the season in early April worth $44,500.



Quote: “It was really cool. People stayed at the end of games to see If I was going to get in. The crowd was as loud as ever during those times. It was a really exciting moment for me, and I’m sure it was for the rest of my family.”

Ekpe Udoh, forward/center

Spenser Heaps

Age: 30



Games played (started): 63 (3)



Contract situation: One year, $3.4 million (team option)



Quote: “I’ve got to take care of my end, come and work and get better.”