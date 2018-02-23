The addition of the extra classification by the UHSAA had a negative impact on the competitiveness in numerous classifications. Class 4A might be the one classification where it actually made things better, as collection of teams from the old 5A, 4A and 3A all joined together.

That competitiveness should be on full display at the 4A state tournament, where up to six teams probably have the talent and depth to win over games over the next week to claim the state title.

With defending state champion Ridgeline failing to qualify for this year’s state tournament, a new champion will be crowned when the tourney culminates at UVU.

In alphabetical order, these are the teams that have qualified for the 4A boys state basketball and what to expect over the next week of playoff basketball.

Bear River Bears (16-6)

Head Coach: Scott Hunt (5th year)



How qualified: Tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 6-4 record, and lost tiebreaker for No. 4 seed



Playoff opener: at Dixie, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 74-61 win at Morgan on Nov. 21



Most important region victory: 52-50 win vs. Logan on Feb. 16



Top contributors:



#3 Jake Dahle, Sr., G (15.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.6 spg)



#12 Mark Huber, So., G (14.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.7 apg)



#4 Ren Fonnesbeck, So., G (12.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg)



#14 Jacob Olsen, Sr., G (8.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.6 spg)



#5 Wyatt Roholt, Jr., G (6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.3 spg)



Scoring offense: 63.1 ppg (6th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 53.4 ppg (8th in 4A)



Last state championship: 2009 (3A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills 49-41 in 3A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Dixie in first round



Edward's Evaluation: A year ago Bear River had to travel to St. George for a first round game against Desert Hills, which it lost. This year the Bears find themselves in an almost identical situation as they travel to Dixie for this Saturday’s first round game. The game figures to be a grind, as Dixie is regularly one of the top defensive teams in the state. Bear River hopes to counter that with a strong offense, but quality not quantity possessions will be key in pulling off the upset.

Bonneville Lakers (8-13)

Head Coach: Kyle Bullinger (3rd year)



How qualified: Fourth in Region 11 with a 5-7 record



Playoff opener: at Orem, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 41-36 win at Clearfield on Dec. 19



Most important region victory: 59-54 win at Park City on Feb. 7



Top contributors:



#30 Kinnon Finder, Jr., F/C (9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg)



#23 Hank Bushell, Jr., F (9.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)



#1 Elijah Mason, Jr., G (6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg)



#0 Tyler Hancock, So., F (5.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg)



#21 Jonah Nielson, Sr., F (5.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg)



Scoring offense: 44.1 ppg (26th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 47.2 ppg (1st in 4A)



Last state championship: 1987 (4A)



2017 postseason: Did not qualify



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Orem in first round



Edward's Evaluation: Despite losing its last two region games, Bonneville narrowly qualified for its first playoff appearance since 2012. It will likely be a short stay as Bonneville ranks last in 4A in scoring offense and it’s going up against one of the top offensive teams. The Lakers’ defense does rank first in 4A allowing only 47.2 ppg, but a lot of that is a byproduct of playing in the weakest region in 4A.

Canyon View Falcons (10-14)

Head Coach: Rob Potter (7th year)



How qualified: Fourth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record



Playoff opener: at Sky View, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 61-53 win vs. Mountain Crest on Dec. 8



Most important region victory: 55-50 win at Desert Hills on Jan. 24



Top contributors:



#30 Brantzen Blackner, Sr., G (20.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.0 spg)



#32 Joey Lambeth, Sr., G (10.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.2 apg, 19 spg)



#21 Toby Potter, Sr., G (8.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg)



#3 Trevor Farrow, So., G (6.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg)



#13 Parker Holmes, Jr., G (5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg)



Scoring offense: 57.3 ppg (15th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 57.5 ppg (14th in 4A)



Last state championship: 1999 (3A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Dixie 48-43 in 3A quarterfinals



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Sky View in first round



Edward's Evaluation: Back in early December Canyon View traveled north to play three games in a tournament at Sky View. Over two months later, it again travels north for the first round of the 4A state tournament to take on a Sky View team it lost to 66-62. That loss should give the Falcons plenty of confidence that they can compete with the Region 12 champs, and perhaps pull off the upset.

Desert Hills Thunder (16-6)

Head Coach: Wade Turley (6th year)



How qualified: Second in Region 9 with a 9-3 record



Playoff opener: vs. Green Canyon, Friday, 5:30 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 74-71 win vs. Salem Hills on Dec. 9



Most important region victory: 79-69 win at Hurricane on Feb. 9



Top contributors:



#31 Tucker Peterson, Sr., G (13.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg)



#2 Tyler Webber, Sr., F (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.1 spg)



#32 Ryan Marz, Sr., C (10.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg)



#10 Trevin Lindstrom, Jr., G (9.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)



#35 Tyler Marz, Sr., F (7.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 apg)



Scoring offense: 59.0 ppg (13th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 52.4 ppg (6th in 4A)



Last state championship: None



2017 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline 64-60 in 3A semifinals



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Orem in quarterfinals



Edward's Evaluation: This senior-laden squad was a very difficult bracket, but one it is certainly capable of navigating through with one of the better defenses in 4A. That defense should help it slow down high-scoring Green Canyon in the first round, but in the quarterfinals it will likely face a very daunting challenge against Orem, a game that will be played in Orem’s backyard at Utah Valley University.

Dixie Flyers (20-3)

Head Coach: Ryan Cuff (10th year)



How qualified: First in Region 9 with a 12-0 record



Playoff opener: vs. Bear River, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 72-65 win vs. Salem Hills on Dec. 8



Most important region victory: 54-52 win vs. Desert Hills on Jan. 19



Top contributors:



#3 Tanner Cuff, Jr., G (14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 spg)



#2 Carson Bottema, Sr., G (13.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.6 apg)



#1 Payton Wilgar, Sr., G/F (5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg)



#0 Derek Cox, Sr., F/C (5.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.1 apg)



#4 Brody Henderson, Sr., G (4.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)



Scoring offense: 55.7 ppg (17th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 48.0 ppg (3rd in 4A)



Last state championship: 2016 (3A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego 66-59 in 3A semifinals



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Orem in championship



Edward's Evaluation: If defense wins championships, then Dixie might be the team to beat in this year’s 4A state tournament. It ran the tables in Region 9 with a stifling defense that only allowed an average of 42.8 ppg in 12 region games. Dixie has needed to be great defensively this season because the offense is a bit down compared to most years. That defense will need to be great again in the state tournament as Dixie faces the toughest state tournament draw of any of the favorites, and it starts against a 16-win Bear River team in the first round.

Green Canyon Wolves (10-10)

Head Coach: Dan McClure (1st year)



How qualified: Tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 6-4 record, and won tiebreaker for No. 3 seed



Playoff opener: at Desert Hills, Friday, 5:30 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 71-64 win vs. Roy on Dec. 14



Most important region victory: 69-65 win at Bear River on Feb. 7



Top contributors:



#2 Carter Berish, Jr., G (18.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg)



#3 Dewey Panter, Jr., G (11.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)



#21 McKay Yorgason, So., G (7.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg)



#34 Nate Corry, Jr., G (7.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg)



#23 Cake Henline, Sr., G (6.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 spg)



Scoring offense: 66.3 ppg (2nd in 4A)



Scoring defense: 65.9 ppg (26th in 4A)



2017 postseason: First-year school



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Desert Hills in first round



Edward's Evaluation: The formula for Green Canyon this season has been predictable, and because of it the results have been unpredictable. The first-year Wolves like to play up tempo and try and outscore teams. The result is the second-best scoring offense in 4A and the 26th-ranked scoring defense. The approach led to a 10-10 record with a team loaded with underclassmen. Playoff games tend to be more of a defensive grind, but it’s unlikely that Green Canyon will be able to flip that switch against Desert Hills in the opener.

Hurricane Tigers (13-9)

Head Coach: Todd Langston (5th year)



How qualified: Third in Region 9 with a 7-5 record



Playoff opener: at Logan, Saturday, 6 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 61-41 win vs. Roy on Dec. 16



Most important region victory: 68-59 win at Canyon View on Dec. 20



Top contributors:



#3 Jackson Last, Sr. (24.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.3 spg)



#4 Adam Heyrend, Sr. (5.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg)



#5 Reagan Marshall, Sr. (5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg)



#12 Russell Nield, Sr. (4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg)



#11 Xayden Jackman, Sr. (4.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg)



Scoring offense: 57.2 ppg (16th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 53.6 ppg (9th in 4A)



Last state championship: 2012 (3A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline 72-59 in 3A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Logan in first round



Edward's Evaluation: Jackson Last has quietly flown under the radar outside of Region 9 this season despite averaging 24.7 ppg for the Tigers. He’ll get a chance to make a big name for himself over the next week during the 4A state tournament. First, however, Hurricane needs to escape out of the first round, which won’t be an easy task as it must travel north to face a very good Logan team.

Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (19-5)

Head Coach: Drew Trost (5th year)



How qualified: First in Region 11 with a 12-0 record



Playoff opener: vs. Lehi, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 57-49 win vs. Riverton on Dec. 12



Most important region victory: 65-51 win vs. Tooele on Jan. 19



Top contributors:



#2 Matt Kitzman, Sr., G (14.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg)



#23 Jason Ricketts, Sr., G/P (11.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg)



#11 Raimoana Tiniraurii, Jr., G (11.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 spg)



#12 Lawson Roe, Jr., G (10.4 ppg)



#33 Kemari Bailey, So., P (5.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg)



Scoring offense: 62.6 ppg (7th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 47.4 ppg (2nd in 4A)



Last state championship: 2005 (2A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline 89-63 in 3A championship



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Orem in semifinals



Edward's Evaluation: After rolling through Region 11 all season, Juan Diego got a couple good tests last week with a tough win at Tooele in the final game of region play and then a 73-53 loss at nationally-ranked Wasatch Academy on Friday. Both games should help sharpen up Juan Diego as it heads into the state tournament grind as one of the favorites. The path to the title will be a difficult one, especially after the first round as Juan Diego might have to face Logan in the quarterfinals and Orem in the semifinals.

Lehi Pioneers (10-12)

Head Coach: Sean Yeager (3rd year)



How qualified: Fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record



Playoff opener: at Juan Diego, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 71-52 win vs. Maple Mountain on Nov. 22



Most important region victory: 63-57 win at Spanish Fork on Feb. 2



Top contributors:



#5 Dallin Holker, Sr, G (13.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.2 spg)



#11 Dallin Spencer, Sr., F (11.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg)



#3 Kade Moore, Sr., G (6.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.1 spg)



#13 Brenan Hoaldridge, Sr., G (6.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg)



#12 Jake Thacker, Sr., G (5.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.7 apg)



Scoring offense: 59.3 ppg (12th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 58.6 ppg (20th in 4A)



Last state championship: 1998 (3A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Layton 76-43 in 5A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Juan Diego in first round



Edward's Evaluation: While most visiting teams in the first round of the 4A state tournament have a long way to travel, Lehi has a quick trip around the point of the mountain to face Juan Diego. That could be the only advantage underdog Lehi faces as Juan Diego ranks near the top of 4A in scoring offense and defense, while Lehi ranks 20th in scoring defense.

Logan Grizzlies (13-9)

Head Coach: Logan Brown (8th year)



How qualified: Second in Region with a 7-3 record



Playoff opener: vs. Hurricane, Saturday, 6 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 59-54 win vs. Northridge on Dec. 2



Most important region victory: 67-58 win at Sky View on Feb. 2



Top contributors:



#3 Jared Bagley, Sr., G (14.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 spg)



#1 Anthony McDade, Jr., G (14.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 spg)



#23 Josh Jensen, Jr., P (11.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.1 apg)



#32 Brayden Roberts, Sr., G (7.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg)



#11 Trey Davis, Sr., G (5.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)



Scoring offense: 61.5 ppg (8th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 57.7 ppg (16th in 4A)



Last state championship: 1921



2017 postseason: Lost to Dixie 55-53 in 3A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Juan Diego in quarterfinals



Edward's Evaluation: Once in the hunt for the Region 12 title, Logan struggled down the stretch losing to both Green Canyon and Bear River to finish with a 7-3 record and settle for a second-place finish. The Grizzlies will be a slight favorite in the opener against visiting Hurricane, but if they win that game they will be an underdog the rest of the tourney.

Orem Tigers (17-5)

Head Coach: Golden Holt (8th year)



How qualified: Tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record, and won coin flip for No. 1 seed



Playoff opener: vs. Bonneville, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 59-55 win vs. American Fork on Dec. 19



Most important region victory: 57-50 win at Salem Hills on Feb. 9



Top contributors:



#13 Ross Reeves, Sr., G (17.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 spg)



#0 Puka Nacua, Jr., G (13.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.0 spg)



#14 Ike Richards, Jr., Forward (10.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg)



#32 Taylor Hockersmith, Sr., F/C (4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)



#20 Ethan Slade, Jr., G (4.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg)



Scoring offense: 63.3 ppg (5th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 51.5 ppg (4th in 4A)



Last state championship: 2012 (4A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross 61-41 in 4A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Win over Dixie in championship



Edward's Evaluation: There’s not a clear-cut favorite in this year’s 4A state tournament, but the slight favorite is probably Orem. It has won nine straight games, including a 57-50 win at Salem Hills a couple weeks ago that avenged an earlier loss to Salem Hills to earn a share of the region title. In Orem’s only preseason game against a 4A team, it beat Juan Diego 66-55. After Saturday’s first round at home sites the final three rounds are at nearby UVU, which could give Orem a decided home-court advantage as it potentially faces Desert Hills in the quarterfinals and then Juan Diego in the semis.

Payson Lions (12-9)

Head Coach: Anthony Mitchell (2nd year)



How qualified: Third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record.



Playoff opener: at Tooele, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 66-55 win vs. Provo on Nov. 21



Most important region victory: 66-37 win vs. Lehi on Feb. 20



Top contributors:



#23 Hagen Wright, Sr., F (18.3 ppg)



#33 Jase Moe, Sr., C (11.1 ppg)



#5 Logan Sorensen, Jr., F (9.7 ppg)



#3 Braydon Bahr, Sr., G (8.7 ppg)



#2 Rhylan Roundy, Sr., G (5.1 ppg)



Scoring offense: 60.5 ppg (10th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 57.6 ppg (15th in 4A)



Last state championship: None



2017 postseason: Did not qualify



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Sky View in quarterfinals



Edward's Evaluation: Payson suffered five region losses and enters the playoffs as a No. 3 seed from Region 10. It could’ve easily been heading into the playoffs under different circumstances had it not lost to co-Region champ Salem Hills by two points in the first meeting and four points in the second meeting. The experience from the tough region should help Payson in what figures to be a first-round win over Tooele, and then as it tries to pull off the upset of Sky View in the quarterfinals.

Salem Hills Skyhawks (16-7)

Head Coach: Jimmy DeGraffenried (10th year)



How qualified: Tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record, but lost coin flip for No. 2 seed



Playoff opener: vs. Stansbury, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 75-55 win vs. Skyridge on Nov. 29



Most important region victory: 58-53 win at Orem on Jan. 16



Top contributors:



#22 James Nelson, Sr., F (24.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.1 spg)



#14 David Jones, Jr., G (11.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.0 apg)



#23 Cole Griffin, Sr., G (8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.2 spg)



#25 Charles Wiltshire, Sr., C (7.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg)



#24 Tyson Bishop, Sr., F (6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg)



Scoring offense: 67.6 ppg (1st in 4A)



Scoring defense: 57.9 ppg (17th in 4A)



Last state championship: None



2017 postseason: Lost to Hillcrest in 4A first round 59-58



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Dixie in quarterfinals



Edward's Evaluation: Salem Hills shared the Region 10 title with Orem after the teams split the season series. It lost the coin flip, however, for state seeding and the path through the playoffs after an easy opener is a daunting one. Back in December Salem Hills lost at Dixie 72-65, and that’s the team this senior-laden squad will need to figure out how to beat in a likely quarterfinal match-up. Such a showdown would be a very intriguing match-up between Salem Hills’ top-ranked offense in 4A and Dixie’s stellar defense.

Sky View Bobcats (16-6)

Head Coach: Kirk Hillyard (7th year)



How qualified: First in Region 12 with an 8-2 record



Playoff opener: vs. Canyon View, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 66-62 win vs. Canyon View on Dec. 6



Most important region victory: 59-47 win at Logan on Jan. 12



Top contributors:



#1 Mason Falslev, So. (20.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.3 spg)



#4 Koebe Wilson, Sr. (9.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.2 apg)



#3 Payton Lee, Sr. (7.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.3 apg)



#0 Andrew Dean, Sr. (7.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg)



#42 Cole DeBoard, So. (6.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg)



Scoring offense: 65.0 ppg (4th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 58.3 ppg (19th in 4A)



Last state championship: 2013 (4A)



2017 postseason: Lost to West Jordan 59-53 in 5A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Dixie in semifinals



Edward's Evaluation: The Bobcats stumbled a few times in Region 12 play, but still managed to clinch the outright Region 12 title. There’s nothing easy about the path in front of them in the playoffs despite earning a No. 1 seed. Canyon View represents a very tough test in the opener, and if it escapes that game Payson could be awaiting in the quarterfinals and then potentially Dixie in the semis. Sky View beat Dixie 52-37 in a nonregion game at SLCC back in January, and would be favored in any rematch. With the bracket in front of Sky View, nothing is a guarantee though.

Stansbury Stallions (11-11)

Head Coach: Joseph White (2nd year)



How qualified: Tied for second in Region 11 with a 9-3 record, and lost tiebreaker based on head-to-head point differential for No. 3 seed.



Playoff opener: at Salem Hills, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 84-80 win vs. Green Canyon on Jan. 10



Most important region victory: 44-41 win vs. Tooele on Jan. 12



Top contributors:



#23 Josh Jenkins, Sr., P (13.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg)



#20 Drake Schlappi, Sr., P (13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)



#3 Tanner Mears, Jr., G (7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg)



#31 Tavita Gagnier, Sr., G (5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg)



#13 Hayden Beck, Sr., P (2.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg)



Scoring offense: 49.4 ppg (23rd in 4A)



Scoring defense: 52.1 ppg (5th in 4A)



Last state championship: None



2017 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills 62-55 in 3A quarterfinals



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Salem Hills in first round



Edward's Evaluation: Stansbury doesn’t score a lot of points, but counters that with one of the better scoring defenses in 4A. That defense will need to be on top of its game against high-flying Salem Hills in the first round. Defense alone probably won’t be enough as the Stallions will need to generate offense in bunches to have any hope of pulling off the upset.

Tooele Buffaloes (11-8)

Head Coach: Josh Johnson (3rd year)



How qualified: Tied for second in Region 11 with a 9-3 record, and won tiebreaker based on head-to-head point differential for No. 2 seed.



Playoff opener: vs. Payson, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Best preseason victory: 58-40 win at Carbon on Nov. 21



Most important region victory: 59-54 win vs. Stansbury on Feb. 7



Top contributors:



#12 Kyler Hymas, Sr., G (18.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 spg)



#21 Mitchell Bunn, Sr., G (9.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.1 spg)



#0 Dawson Banks, Sr., F (8.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg)



#14 Nathan Swan, Jr., G (7.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg)



#32 Justin Rogers, Fr., C (6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg)



Scoring offense: 59.4 ppg (11th in 4A)



Scoring defense: 56.5 ppg (11th in 4A)



Last state championship: 2005 (3A)



2017 postseason: Lost to Carbon 54-46 in 3A first round



Deseret News prep editor James Edward's bracket: Loss to Payson in first round



Edward's Evaluation: A recent win over Stansbury should give Tooele confidence heading into the playoffs, as should last week’s loss to Juan Diego when it kept the game relatively close despite losing. In the first round Tooele faces visiting Payson, certainly a winnable game but Payson played in a much tougher region and that experience could play a role in a game that figures to be tight in the fourth quarter.