ENEMY MINE

Nick Emery may have texted apologies to Larry Krystkowiak, but that doesn’t mean BYU and Utah are besties.

Krystkowiak told reporters that he and the former BYU guard exchanged pleasantries via text last summer. But asked if the schools should play annually, the Ute coach said, “No, I don’t think so. That’s my personal opinion, no.”

He went on to say the problems he caused the athletic department, after canceling the 2016 game, “had some implications that I didn’t expect.”

Who knew Dave Rose would accuse him of colluding with the Russians?

BIG RED MACHINE

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon: “The International Olympic Committee has announced that it has banned Russia from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics because of doping violations. But Russia doesn't mind — they said they’ll just invade some other teams.”



INJURY EPIDEMIC

The Jazz are among 17 NBA teams sponsoring an NBA 2K e-sports team.



Rock On sources say the team, known as Jazz Gaming, already has several players battling injuries ranging from stiff neck, to carpal tunnel, to eyestrain.



HIGHER EDUCATION

Alex Rodriguez, a high school graduate, was a commencement speaker at the University of Miami.



He tweeted a photo with the caption, “Does the cap and gown make me look any smarter?”



No, but dating genomics CEO Anne Wojcicki sure did.



FAST TRACK

It’s been a year since the story of an Australian bank accidentally depositing $1.3 million in the account of a struggling student.



The student reportedly spent all the money on cars, strippers and cocaine.



So we now know it’s actually possible to become an NFL player overnight.

IDENTITY POLITICS

The college basketball lineup of interesting characters begins with Oregon commit Bol Bol, son of Manute Bol.



The Ducks are also believed to be checking to see if Boutros Boutros-Ghali had children.



NEW TO THE GAME

Arizona State hired Herm Edwards as its football coach on Dec. 4. His first priority was to find both offensive and defensive coordinators.



Edwards, who hasn’t coached in college in 28 years, allegedly said: “Coordinators? What are those?”



X-TREME SPORTS

Rumors say Vince McMahon is considering resurrecting the XFL.



Because, you know, there has to be some other high-end entertainment to compete with “Battle of the Network Stars.”



SPURRED ON

FIFA has warned that government interference in Spanish Football Association presidential elections could result in the country’s World Cup expulsion.



Back here in the U.S., Donald Trump is just hoping to get Gregg Popovich fired.



EARLY OPTIMISM

A Wallet Hub study ranks Utah the second happiest state.



Of course, the survey was released in September, just before football started.

