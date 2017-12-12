IN A WORD

Utah State basketball coach Tim Duryea didn’t mince words assessing Koby McEwen’s performance against Utah.

“Awful,” Duryea said. “I thought he was awful in every area — mentally, physically, on the defensive end, on the offensive end. He was worried about things he shouldn’t be worried about. Worried about the officials, worried about this, worried about that. It was just really an awful performance.

“In a game like this, with our team, we can’t have an awful performance from him.”

On the bright side, Duryea’s rant was awfully accurate.

T.O. NO-SHOW

MTV “The Challenge” personality Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio says Terrell Owens’ departure from the program was because “he felt like he was above the show.”



Let’s see. It’s a reality game show. It’s on MTV. Owens starred in the NFL.



Yup, he’s above the show.



PEACE, PLEASE

Noted helicopter dad LaVar Ball told SiriusXM NBA Radio that a recent five-game losing streak by the Lakers could have been fixed if teammates would "drop their egos and just listen to what I'm saying."



Why isn’t this man negotiating with North Korea?



ROSY OUTLOOK

Former MVP Derrick Rose apologized to Cleveland teammates for his absence in recent weeks, which he said stemmed from anxiety over recurring injuries.



In other news, Dante Exum apologized to Jazz teammates for a history of injuries and for not being Derrick Rose.



BACK ON TRACK

Possible headline, now that Gordon Hayward is out of his walking boot: “Hayward now able to wear normal game-day grimace.”



SPACE SHANK

Dwight Perry, Seattle Times, on a 3-mile-wide asteroid missing Earth by just 2 million miles: “Not that we’ve been watching too much football or anything, but … wide left or wide right?”

SIMPLICITY NOW

Bowl games are known for goofy names, but USA Today’s For the Win took the trouble to rank them.



At No. 2 was the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, which was formerly the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl.



Why can’t they get back to normal and have Apple sponsor a bowl?



STICKING THE ROUTINE

Gold medal gymnast Simone Biles was named an honorary Houston Texans cheerleader for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. San Francisco went on to beat Houston 26-16.



Maybe she’s the one who should tell the 4-9 Texans you don’t win football games on style points.



THE FLIP SIDE

A new film named “I, Tonya” details the complicated story of figure skater Tonya Harding.



Rock On sources say Nancy Kerrigan is set to go with her own film named “You, Stalker.”

