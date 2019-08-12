PAGE, Arizona — The body of a missing Arizona man has been found after he apparently drowned in Lake Powell, officials said Monday.

Albert Shortman, 33, was reported missing about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the National Park Service said. The Cow Springs resident had last been heard from the previous morning.

His body was found near the Wahweap Swim Beach in Page, Ariz., during a land and water search by National Park Service Rangers, the Glen Canyon Dive Team and Utah State Parks, according to the National Park Service.

Shortman was pronounced dead at the scene from the apparent drowning.

His death is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No charges have been filed.