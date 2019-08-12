TJ, of TJ's Touch, gives Adam Omer a free back-to-school haircut at My Salon Suite in Taylorsville on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The salon on Monday offered free back-to-school haircuts for elementary school students in exchange for donated school supplies. Kids got a cut and a snack with a donation of at least $5 worth of paper, notebooks, crayons, glue or other supplies. The donated items went to Taylorsville Elementary School.

