DRAPER — Divvy, one of Utah's fastest growing tech concerns, broke ground on a new headquarters in Draper on Monday.

The 150,000-square-foot building, designed for flexibility and team collaboration, will include an outdoor basketball court, gender neutral restrooms and a "striking hotel-inspired lobby," according to the company. Once completed in June 2020, the new building will accommodate up to 850 staff members.

"This space will allow us to continue investing in our people and our product," said Divvy co-founder and CEO Blake Murray in a statement. "We're excited to have a place where our team can come together, be collaborative and deliver their best work."

While still a bit shy of its two-year anniversary, the company has been on a scorched-earth rampage, building its client list from zero to over 3,000 in that time and, back in April, announced a $200 million round of funding.

Divvy Divvy, one of Utah's fastest growing tech firms, broke ground on a new 150,000-square-foot headquarters in Draper on Monday. The company has innovated an expense account management platform that has attracted over 3,000 clients, and some $250 million in venture capital investment, in less than two years.

The company has built a novel software platform to handle the full breadth of expense management that also enables users to create unique identifiers for every vendor and discrete credit card numbers for each employee that needs one. Purchase limits and restrictions can be preset and dynamically altered when necessary. Also, the product is free. Divvy earns its money on the banking side of its transactional system.

Murray told the Deseret News last spring that in spite of the company's breathtaking growth rate the new funding would accelerate ongoing product development with the goal of making Divvy an indispensable tool for expense finance professionals.

"We're going to remain heavily indexed on product and engineering," Murray said. "And continue to have a maniacal focus on who our buyer is, the CFO, the vp of finance, the comptroller … and responding to what they need in their day-to-day job.

"We want it all to roll through Divvy."

Divvy reports its employee count grew by more than 500 percent in 2018, will more than double in 2019 and is projected to double again in 2020.

"We're building for how we work and are being intentional about how our space best supports our people," said Casey Bailey, vice president of people and places, in a statement.