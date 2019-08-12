OAKLEY, Summit County — A 70-year-old woman was injured Monday when a boulder fell on her while she was hiking, police said.

The woman was about 100 feet from Hayden Peak in eastern Summit County, about 60 miles from Oakley, when she fell, according to Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright. That's when a boulder fell on the woman, Wright said.

He said officials believe the woman may have a broken femur, as well as head and arm injuries.

A medical helicopter was on scene about 2:40 p.m. to help "hoist" the woman out, Wright said. A Department of Public Safety helicopter was also shuttling in some search and rescue team members to help with the effort.