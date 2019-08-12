HOLDEN, Millard County — A Montana man was killed Monday when his vehicle rolled on I-15 near Holden.

Fred E. Baker, 75, of Deer Lodge, was driving south when he lost control and started weaving back and forth across the highway, the Department of Public Safety said. Baker's converted van went off the road and rolled once when he tried to steer it back onto the highway.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

A passerby who stopped to check on Baker's van found him dead in the driver's seat, the Department of Public Safety said.

Investigators believe the crash was due to a medical incident. The previous night, Baker was contacted by Juab County deputies after experiencing a medical incident and refused to go to a medical facility for additional observation, according to the Department of Public Safety.