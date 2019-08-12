SALT LAKE CITY — Between the events of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) found himself wielding an axe named Stormbreaker after losing his hammer, Mjolnir.

But considering Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is reportedly about to become the god of thunder in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel will need some movie magic to bring back Mjolnir — or at least a Disney+ series.

The Guardian reports that Disney’s upcoming “Loki” series starring Tom Hiddleston could lead directly into “Love and Thunder,” giving the god of mischief a way back into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline after dying in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Despite meeting his end at the hands of Thanos, some time travel-related issues in “Avengers: Endgame” resulted in Loki from 2012’s “The Avengers” escaping captivity with the Tesseract. According to “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, this action would have created an alternate reality.

From there, the upcoming series will follow Loki’s adventures to change historical events throughout human history — as well as somehow get his hands on a version of Mjolnir, FandomWire reports.

If the rumor is to be believed, it seems like Loki’s actions could contribute to arming Jane Foster with the iconic hammer. Marvel Studios’ Phase Four timeline would also allow for the crossover — according to CNET, “Loki” will debut on Disney+ in early 2021 before “Love and Thunder” hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

Deseret News previously reported that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be directed by “Ragnarok” helmer Taika Waititi and will feature Portman’s return to the series after previously appearing in “Thor: The Dark World.”