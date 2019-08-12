SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is notable for concluding the Skywalker Saga, but it may also serve as an extensive greatest-hits compilation for composer John Williams.

ComicBook.com reports Williams’ brother, Don Williams, appeared at a “score study” celebrating the music of “Jurassic Park,” where he offered some hints on the upcoming “Star Wars” movie’s soundtrack. Don Williams claimed that while his brother is just starting work on “The Rise of Skywalker,” the score will include every notable “Star Wars” theme.

“We've done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we've got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point, but I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort,” Don Williams said.

According to Vice, John Williams announced last year he will retire from scoring “Star Wars” after completing work on “The Rise of Skywalker.” Considering the composer is celebrated for crafting iconic themes for the franchise’s characters, it’s fitting his final “Star Wars” work will cobble together bits and pieces from each movie.

Don Williams also said each theme will be hidden within a larger score and will likely only appear for a few seconds.

“You gotta go look for them. You'll find them, but you gotta go look for them," he said. "You'll be sitting there watching the film go by and, oh, there it is! There's two bars of it and it grabs you and takes you away."

IGN notes that Don Williams also mentioned including themes for “everyone,” including Darth Vader, Yoda and Princess Leia. He also mentioned “the Phantom,” which could refer to the iconic “Duel of the Fates” theme that plays over Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn’s (Liam Neeson) Naboo battle with Darth Maul (Ray Park).

IGN also reports that Don Williams hinted at the movie’s length by saying his brother had “135 minutes worth of music to write.” In comparison, SlashFilm notes “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” soundtracks clock in at 77 minutes each, indicating “The Rise of Skywalker” could be a little longer than the preceding movies.

“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” arrives in theaters on Dec. 20.