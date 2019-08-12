SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A has added a cheesy new item to its menu, and it isn’t chicken-based.

CNBC reports the Southern-style fast food restaurant has added mac and cheese permanently to its menu. The new item is available at all restaurants starting today and is the first new addition to the restaurant’s menu since 2016.

USA Today notes the mac and cheese is a side dish and will cost $2.99, making it a comparable option to the company’s waffle fries, side salads and chicken noodle soup, which cost $2.09, $3.45 and $3.25 respectively, according to Chik-fil-A’s website.

According to a press release, the mac and cheese includes cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and will also be available as a side option for kids meals or catering orders. Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of menu and packaging, said the menu addition proved to be popular in several test markets.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” Norris said, “but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy. I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country starting today.”

With or without mac and cheese, Chick-fil-A is already wildly popular — I reported last week for Deseret News that a recent Market Force consumer satisfaction survey shows the restaurant holds a 79 percent score in overall customer preference, beating out other fast-food restaurants like In-N-Out, Jersey Mike’s and Blaze Pizza.