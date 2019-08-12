SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors in federal court have begun laying out their case against the man accused of making and selling powerful painkillers from his basement in Cottonwood Heights, arguing he was top boss of the operation they say led to the 2016 overdose death of a California man.

Aaron Shamo, 29, started and ran the international drug trafficking organization that made fake oxycodone with fentanyl imported from China and counterfeit Xanax tablets, prosecutors allege.

"Death, drugs and money. That’s why we're here," Assistant U.S. Attorney Vernon Stejskal told 14 jurors during opening arguments Monday in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City.

Shamo, 29, is on trial for 13 criminal counts. While he is guilty of several of those charges, his attorney Greg Skordas argued, he did not cause anyone's death and was not a kingpin. Those who worked with Shamo, including some who were caught with thousands of pills, either cut a plea deal or were granted immunity from criminal charges in exchange for working with prosecutors as they built a case against his client, Skordas said.

"Aaron's owning what he did," Skordas told jurors, but the evidence fails to show his client was the leader and mastermind.

His client, with close-cropped hair and wearing a black suit, took notes at times.

Prosecutors say the pills were sold using bitcoin through a storefront called Pharma-Master on the darknet marketplace Alphabay and shipped through the U.S. mail to thousands of people all over the country, at one point raking in $2.8 million in less than a year, according to court documents.

Prosecutors walked jurors through the steps of the police investigation and the unraveling of the business, showing pictures on a screen of pill presses in Shamo's home, several packages of ingredients shipped from China and records of sales.

In November 2016, after conducting surveillance on Shamo for weeks, the DEA and local police raided his Cottonwood Heights home, where they seized $1.2 million in cash and discovered a pill press and packages of pills in his basement where a dusting of white powder was shown on a maroon-colored wall.

Prosecutors allege that Shamo intentionally and knowingly distributed a substance containing fentanyl, the use of which resulted in the 2016 death of the California man identified as R.K. after he snorted two pills from a blue sticky note.

Shamo also is charged with continuing criminal enterprise, importation and manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, drug trafficking and money laundering. He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.

This story will be updated throughout the day