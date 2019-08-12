Although only a fraction of Utahns live in Salt Lake City, many follow the fascinating politics of the capital city as if they were residents. Tuesday is primary election day for the state's municipalities. Here’s a look at Salt Lake City, with a glance at other cities.

Among a large field, former State Sen. James Dabakis’ big lead appears to have narrowed, and a large group of voters are waiting until the last minute to make up their minds. What are the dynamics of the Salt Lake City election?

Pignanelli: “Observing human variety can give pleasure, but so too can human sameness.” — Ian McEwan

The Salt Lake City mayoral elections resemble a karaoke contest, where everyone is enjoying the activity. But the contestants all sound similar, with the winners decided by the loudest supporters in the audience.

Usually, the mayoral election fields entries across the political spectrum. This year, none of the candidates refer to a GOP background or espouse identifiable conservative principles. Right-leaning voters are without a clear choice. Political observers are anticipating small margins between the candidates. Thus, identifying and pushing supporters is a maximum priority for the successful campaign.

Salt Lake City voters usually dismiss endorsements, so the general election will be a mostly clean slate despite the urgings of those eliminated in the primary to support a candidate. Dabakis has the largest and most loyal core, which pushes him through the primary and provides a base for the general election. Some “experts” will suggest to his opponent an appeal to conservative voters, which never works. Such tactics will alienate the stronger liberal base.

Like a karaoke victor, Tuesday will reveal who can boast the most energetic clappers in the audience.

Webb: Low-turnout municipal primaries are the hardest to predict because so much depends on who’s been out there working the hardest and smartest at the grassroots level. Retail politics will win out, not expensive advertising.

My best guess is that two of these three — Dabakis, Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall — will emerge from the primary. But other solid candidates have also been working extremely hard.

As I’ve written previously, as a lonely Republican who loves living and working in downtown Salt Lake, I’m resigned to the fact that the city will always have a very liberal mayor. But the next mayor needs to be a practical person, not a left-wing flame-thrower.

To be effective, the mayor must be able to work with three key constituent groups that aren’t nearly as liberal as the city’s electorate: the business community, the Legislature/governor and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There are some very fine people among the candidates who can do that, and I’m confident one of them will be elected.

What other mayoral and city council elections are politicos watching?

Pignanelli & Webb: In Salt Lake City, a rematch between Councilman Charlie Luke and former Councilman JT Martin is attracting interest.

West Jordan, soon to be the third largest city in the state, is transitioning into a full-time mayoral system. Incumbent Mayor Jim Riding is facing two council members Dirk Burton and Alan Anderson. The result voters deliver will impact city governance for decades.

Ogden is enjoying a remarkable economic renaissance, spurring political activity. Two-term Mayor Mike Caldwell is facing Angel Castillo, Daniel Tabish and John Thompson.

All across the state, these are very important elections that help determine quality of life in Utah’s communities. Leadership really does make a difference.

Utah’s difficult growth challenges will mostly be solved at the local level. If you want your community to be well-planned, with parks, open space, walking trails, good mobility and the right mix of residential, retail and business development, then be sure to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

Why do we see less partisanship and nastiness in municipal elections, compared to the anger and name-calling that plague state and federal contests?

Pignanelli: Occasionally, local races can foster nastiness over tax increases and concessions to developers. Usually, candidates compete on community involvement, vision and dedication to resolving specific issues. Political parties are not involved so no one is scoring hits. The exception is Salt Lake City where candidates are expected to take shots at the Legislature, the "Establishment" and national Republicans holding federal office. We should be grateful the "Utah way" is reflected in how most voters rely on qualifications, experience and commitment in municipal office selections.

Webb: Rapid growth is causing some heated battles at the city level, especially over housing density. I recall in my former city of Centerville, a mayoral candidate lost because he supported what would have been a charming walkable, mixed-use development with shops, cafes and tree-lined streets in the heart of the city (so Centerville would actually have a center).

He lost over fears of high-density housing. So the city instead got a Walmart and strip malls and big parking lots.