SALT LAKE CITY — When will “The Crown” return to Netflix? We now have a release date.

BuzzFeed News reports that Netflix has picked “The Crown” to return on Nov. 17, 2019.

The third and fourth seasons will focus on the time from 1964 to the late ‘70s, according to BuzzFeed. The show’s first and second seasons spanned from 1947 to 1964.

Tobias Menzies suggested in a radio interview that the new season may drop in November 2019, according to RadioTimes.

Menzies, who will take over for Matt Smith in the role of Prince Phillip, said that the production has finished shooting. He said the release date will likely be in November.

“We’ve shot season three, and that starts in November,” Menzies said.

But he held back from saying anything more, according to Radio Times.

“I do know some of the secrets, yeah, which I probably can’t say anything about, but we’re very excited to show people,” he said. “One of the interesting things about the show is, it’s a really complex, but I think essentially loving portrayal of that institution and that family, showing some of the dark sides but also a real appreciation for their longevity and the service they’ve given to the country.”