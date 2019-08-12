On the last day of July, the University of Utah gymnastics program officially announced that MyKayla Skinner will defer her senior season this fall to focus on trying to make the United States Olympic Team for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Skinner is off to a good start on that quest, as on Sunday she was one of 11 gymnasts named to the U.S. Senior National Team following the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City. At championships, Skinner won the bronze medal on vault.

2019-20 Senior Women's National Team:

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Kara Eaker

Morgan Hurd

Sunisa Lee

Grace McCallum

Riley McCusker

MyKayla Skinner

Trinity Thomas

Leanne Wong pic.twitter.com/tcG1zyUbcE — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 12, 2019

She also finished fifth on floor exercises and eighth in the all-around.

“I feel so blessed to have made the national team,” Skinner said, according to a news release sent by the University of Utah. “I am so proud of how far I have come in just three months of training and am grateful for the opportunity to be on the team again. It has taken a lot of hard work and this is a step in the right direction.”

This marks the fifth time Skinner has been named to the Senior National Team. The squad

The members of the national team will have a national team camp Sept. 5-8, followed by the World Championships selection camp later that month in Sarasota, Fla. The World Championships will take place in October in Stuttgart, Germany.

