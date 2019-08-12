Note: Bingham finished with a 10-2 overall record in 2018 and was tied for first in Region 4 with a 3-1 record. It lost to American Fork 28-21 in the 6A semifinals.

Bingham 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SOUTH JORDAN — The Bingham Miners don't have many starters back from their semifinal team, but that fact didn't prevent the state's coaches from participating in their annual tradition.

As usual, Bingham will begin the season with a No. 1 ranking.

The Miners are also beginning with a bunch of new guys in new positions, so Bingham coach John Lambourne will focus on that instead of expectations of others.

"There are uncertainties mixed in with certainties, but I feel good about our guys," Lambourne said. "They really have worked really hard in the offseason. They're showing a lot of responsibility. I feel good about it, but there are some uncertainties when you don’t have a lot of returning starters."

Some pieces still need to come together for this to be another championship season, but Lambourne definitely likes the momentum his players are bringing into the fall after a productive offseason.

"That’s a place to start," he said. "We're not perfect, but our kids seem to be taking accountability. That's all we can ask. If they go out and compete like crazy, I'll be happy."

Team at a glance

Coach: John Lambourne

Coach Lambourne on new UHSAA RPI:

"I’m a little undecided about it. I can’t speak to how this might be better for some of those that have felt disadvantaged versus where we've been. We’ll wait and see how that plays out. I'm a little bit more of a traditionalist. I don’t know if I like the idea of everybody getting in the state tournament."

Team Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: John Lambourne

2018 offensive production: 31.5 ppg (4th in 6A)

-- Multiple offense

Key offensive players

Troy Mehn (QB)

Wyatt Marx (FB)

Isaiah Glasker (WR)

Quinn Maumau (WR)

Hadyn Magalei (C)

Coach Lambourne on offensive strength:

"We like our O-line. Our O-line is pretty seasonsed and I think that’s the most important place to start. I feel good about that."

Coach Lambourne on the QB position:

"We’ve settled in on Troy Mehn. Just a real solid kid and a real solid athlete. I think he’ll be fine within the structure that we have."

Coach Lambourne on another offensive strength:

"Our fullback is a returning starter, Wyatt Marx. I think he’s going to be really good."

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: New QB Troy Mehn has the benefit of calling plays behind an experienced offensive line, and he'll have a large target in junior Isaiah Glasker. Bingham was fourth in 6A scoring last season and, though the South Jordan school lost a lot of talent, the Miners have the talent to be a potent offense again.

Team Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Karl Cloward

2018 defensive production: 13.5 ppg (1st in 6A)

-- Multiple

Key defensive players

-- Sione Fotu (LB)

-- Holden Tennant (DE)

-- Mason Christiansen (SS)

Coach Lambourne comments on defensive leadership:

"Sione Fotu is returning as a starter on the defensive side. He’ll be a real good leader."

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

The Miners led the classification in points allowed last season, a feat that won't be easy to repeat. But Bingham has some solid pieces to build around in Sione Fotu, Holden Tennant and Mason Christiansen.

Bottom line

Coach Lambourne has a remarkable 48 wins and just five losses in the four years he's been at the helm of the Miners, so it's obvious he knows how to rebuild after losing players from good teams. Bingham only has about nine guys with extended experience. But once this group gets going, the rest of the state better watch out as the Miners have a tendency to be among the best on both sides of the ball.

Coaches preseason Region 3 straw poll: 1st

Deseret News Region 3 prediction: 1st

Key Region Game: vs. East, Sept. 27 (Week 6)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Weber, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — TAYLORSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Corner Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — WESTLAKE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 — at Herriman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — EAST, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Copper Hills, 7 p.m.

…..

Felt’s Facts for Bingham High School

All-time record: 510-365-30 (95 years)

Region championships: 25 (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1945, 1946, 1960, 1963, 1991 co, 1996 co, 1999 co, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 co, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 46

Current playoff appearance streak: 30 (1989-2018)

All-time playoff record: 64-35

State championships: 11 (1939, 1941, 1945, 1946, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

State championship record: 11-2

Most played rivalry: 54 meetings with Cyprus dating back to 1926. Cyprus leads 24-22-8. Last met in 1992.

Felt’s Factoids: Miner Justin Sorensen set the state record for career field goals by kicking 28 from 2005-07. He also holds the record for the longest field goal, 62 yards in state prep history. Chayden Johnston booted 23 during his career (2011-14) and ranks sixth on the all-time list…. Cameron Smith established a championship-game record by rushing 37 times in the 2014 Class 5A title contest…. The Miners set a state record for most games in a season, 15, in 2014…. Bingham is also the only school to win 14 games in a season more than once (2006, 2013, 2016).

...

Last 5

2018 — 10-2 (3-1 in Region 4 – 6A Semifinals)

2017 — 13-0 (4-0 in Region 4 – 6A Champions)

2016 — 14-0 (6-0 in Region 3 – 5A Champions)

2015 — 11-2 (6-0 in Region 3 – 5A Semifinals)

2014 — 13-1 (5-0 in Region 3 – 5A Champions)

...

Bingham coaching history

2015-current — John Lambourne (48-5)

2000-2014 — Dave Peck (157-36)

1985-1999 — Sonny Sudbury (80-74)

1979-1984 — Jerry Fiat (23-37)

1969-1978 — Roy Whitworth (42-50)

1967-1968 — Steve Dangerfield (3-14)

1962-1966 — Raynor Pearce (19-24)

1954-1961 — Del Schick (33-27)

1928-1953 — Bailey Santisteven (101-82)

1925-1927 — Tommy McMullen (4-14)

1910 — Ira Masters (2-3)

.....

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2009 — Tuni Kanuch, OL

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2017 — Simote Pepa, DE

2016 — Daniel Loua, DB

2013 — Scott Nichols, RB

2010 — Stephan Cantwell, QB

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2018 — Lolani Langi, OLB

2018 — Simote Pepa, DT

2017 — Brandon Lopez, K

2017 — Kobi Matagi, S

2017 — Tanner Merrill, CB

2017 — Lolani Langi, OLB

2017 — Saleka Ataata, MLB

2017 — Brayden Cosper, WR

2016 — Jahvontay Smith, RB

2016 — Cole Clemens, OT

2016 — Langi Tuifua, DE

2016 — Brigham Tuatagaloa, MLB

2015 — Cole Clemens, OL

2015 — Jay Tufele, DL

2015 — Langi Tuifua, DL

2015 — Simote Lokotui, DB

2015 — Kyle Mitchell, K

2014 — Kyle Gearig, QB

2014 — Daniel Gasio, OL

2014 — Langi Tuifua, DL

2014 — Daniel Langi, LB

2014 — Kade Cloward, DB

2014 — Chayden Johnston, K

2013 — Dalton Schultz, TE

2013 — Aaron Amaama, OL

2013 — Mahonrai Toki, DL

2013 — Daniel Langi, LB

2013 — Nick Heninger, LB

2013 — Sky Manu, DB

2013 — Kade Cloward, DB

2012 — Lowell Lotulelei, DL

2012 — Durrant Miles, DL

2012 — Drake Miller, LB

2011 — Daniel Palepoi, RB

2011 — Poasi Taukeiaho, OL

2010 — Harvey Langi, RB

2010 — Jordan Hicks, OL

2010 — Kesni Tausinga, OL

2010 — Moses Kaumatule, DL

2010 — Jared Afalava, LB

2010 — Manoa Pikula, LB

2010 — Logan Parker, DB

2010 — Kyle Duke, K

2009 — Harvey Langi, RB

2009 — Bradyn Heap, OL

2009 — Seni Fauonuku, DL

2009 — Braden Anderson, DB

2009 — Travis McRae, DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.