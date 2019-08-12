As a U.S. military draftee in the mid 1950s, I learned that our modern military rifles were for killing as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. Machine guns even made the process quicker. Listening to and reading most of the reports concerning last week’s mass shootings, I recalled a young person stating, “Those military-type rifles are ‘fun’ to shoot.” I also remembered two older acquaintances telling me that, in their opinions, we need such guns in our homes to be able to defend ourselves against our own government.

Guns are not needed for defense against our own government. Our Founding Fathers had a more powerful idea than guns: The vote of every citizen every few years. This system has worked beautifully for almost 250 years and has become the envy of most of the world. As for fun, it can be found in numerous nonlethal ways.

High powered guns should be strictly for military use and have no place in our own homes.

Reinhold Ruegner

Salt Lake City