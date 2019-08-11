SALT LAKE CITY -- For the fifth time in the last seven Salt Lake City Open golf tournaments, an amateur has taken home the top prize.

This year it was 30-year-old Salt Lake resident Ryan Brimley who won the trophy, firing a 3-under-par 69 at Bonneville Golf Course to finish at 9-under-par 135 for a two-shot victory over two golfers.

Zach Johnson, an assistant pro at Davis Park Golf Course, was the low professional at 137 and was joined by BYU golfer Kelton Hirsch, who had the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the par-3 152-yard 17th hole. Johnson won the $3,000 first prize in the tournament sponsored by Ari Diamonds.

Brimley, a former basketball standout for Hillcrest High School and Southern Utah, has won several local tournaments over the years, including the Mid-Amateur, but said this one ranks among his best.

“This has always been one I’ve wanted to win, being able to play with all the pros in the state,” he said. “It’s one of the best fields in golf you could argue, it’s up there for sure.”

Brimley, a nephew of longtime Mountain Dell pro Mike Brimley, had shot a 66 Saturday at Mountain Dell Golf Course, a course he has played “thousands of times,” to take the first-round lead by one over 2014 SLC Open champ Dan Horner.

Three straight birdies at holes 11 through 13 put Brimley at 4-under on the day and he made his only bogey of the weekend at 16 when he hit his drive into trouble.

Hirsch, the 2017 State Amateur champion, made a late run with a birdie at 16 and the ace at 17, but was hurt by a double bogey at 14 and bogey at 15.

Defending champion Chris Moody tied for fourth at 139 with Dustin Pimm and amateurs Blake Tomlinson and Carson Lundell.

SALT LAKE CITY OPEN

Bonneville Golf Course (a- denotes amateur)

Open Division

135 -- a-Ryan Brimley (66-69)

137 -- Zach Johnson (70-67), a-Kelton Hirsch (69-68)

139 -- Dustin Pimm (69-70), Chris Moody (71-68), a-Blake Tomlinson (71-68), a-Carson Lundell (69-70)

140 -- a-Dan Horner (67-73)

141 -- Seokwon Jeon (70-71), Joe Summerhays (73-68), Dustin Volk (72-69), a-Kurt Owen (72-69), a-Mitchell Schow (69-72)

142 -- Aaron Purviance (70-72), a-Steven Croft (70-72)

143 -- Tommy Sharp (71-72), a-Braxton Watts (70-73)

144 -- Shyler Andreason (72-72), Matt Baird (75-69), Peter Kim (72-72), BJ Staten (73-71)

Senior Pros

143 -- Brad Stone (71-72)

145 -- Ryan Rhees (73-72)

147 -- Scott Brandt (75-72), Chip Garriss (73-74)

A Flight

146 -- Matthew Chavis (74-72)

147 -- Herb Lyons (72-75)

148 -- Matthew Dean (73-75)

B Flight

152 -- Matt Ciarmella (77-75)

154 -- Tsering Dhondup (78-76), Nalin Maxfield (76-78)

155 -- Jackson Shelley (78-77)