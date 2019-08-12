Note: North Sevier finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2018 and was tied for fifth in 2A South with a 1-4 record. It lost to Millard 38-7 in the 2A first round.

North Sevier 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SALINA, Sevier County — The 2018 season started out well enough for the North Sevier Wolves.

Sure, they didn’t play the strongest of schedules the first half of the campaign, but nevertheless, they jumped out to a 4-1 record, with their only blemish in that stretch coming against eventual 2A semifinalist Millard.

But then the schedule got tough, as North Sevier faced 2A runner-up Grand, semifinalist Beaver, a good San Juan team, rival South Sevier and Millard again in the first round of the playoffs. To boot, quarterback Taylor Crane got hurt against Grand and missed the rest of the season.

The Wolves lost all five games to finish the season with a 4-6 record.

As the 2019 season gets set to begin, Crane is back, as well as a number of playmakers on offense. Many of the questions will come on defense, where head coach Devin Lindley will return just three starters from a year ago.

“We feel very optimistic heading into this season,” Lindley said. “We have a good group of seniors we’re really excited about. We lost a lot of kids a year ago, but we are seeing a lot of young guys starting to step up and find their new roles, so there’s a lot of good energy around here. The guys are really excited.”

Lindley hopes 2019 will continue the upward trend the program has experienced in his three seasons as head coach after the Wolves were one of the worst teams in the state for a number of years before his arrival.

“For us, we’re building a program, and we’re getting better,” he said. “In the three years that I’ve been here I’ve seen a lot of improvement, and we’ve won some games along the way.”

North Sevier Wolves at a glance

Coach: Devin Lindley is entering his fourth season as head coach at North Sevier. He has compiled an overall record of 11-20 through his first three years at the helm.

Lindley’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I don’t know. I think it’s going to be interesting to see. I think maybe we need a year to find out, see what it’s going to be like. I’m always open to change. I think it’s good to try something and see how it’ll work out.”

North Sevier offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Devin Lindley

2018 offensive production: 22.1 ppg (7th in 1A)

—Five returning starters

—Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Taylor Crane QB

Gabe Wilcox RB

Burke Mickelsen WR

Landan Gale WR

Gage Nielson OL

Offensive newcomers to watch

Hunter Higgs WR

Cauy Williams WR

Riley Mayo RB

Bransyn Christiansen OL

Nathan Snyder OL

Kyler Johnson OL

Braxton Gage OL

Lindley’s comments on his returning offensive players:

“We’ve got some good core guys coming back. Taylor was injured a year ago but he’s feeling good right now. Gabe Wilcox has been really great at running back. We’re very hopeful for him to have a good year. We love what Burke Mickelsen has done for us ... he was kind of a matchup nightmare for some people, and then we have Landan Gale, who also stood out a ton last year offensively. A bunch of guys there.”

Lindley’s comments on Hunter Higgs, who returns this season after a few years away:

“He’s been really great for us, so we’re really excited about that, too ... during camp and 7 on 7, he’s just been outstanding. He’s been awesome. Really awesome.”

Lindley’s comments on his offensive line:

“We’re excited. Our offensive line looks pretty solid right now. A lot of new faces, though.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

North Sevier’s passing game should be good with Crane returning at quarterback and the returning wide receivers, so long as Crane remains healthy. The big question is the offensive line with four new starters to break in. Can that group be consistent, and can the running backs led by Gabe Wilcox reward the line when it does win battles in the trenches?

North Sevier defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Wyatt Mason

2018 defensive production: 27.3 ppg (8th in 2A)

—Three returning starters

—4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Burke Mickelsen LB

Gabe Wilcox DL

Landan Gale DB

Defensive newcomers to watch

Bransyn Christiansen DL

Gage Nielson DL

Riley Mayo LB

Hunter Higgs DB

Lindley’s comments on linebacker Burke Mickelsen:

“We talk about how he led us in touchdowns, but he’s probably a better linebacker, honestly ... he’s put in the work this summer and he looks really good. We’re excited.”

Lindley’s comments on playing guys on both sides of the ball:

“We just need the best 11 on the field. If it’s a two-way player, so be it. We do try to strategize a little on when and where they need to get in, because we need them on offense or defense. Where are they better at? We need to preserve them for where they’re at their best.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Tops on Lindley’s list for a successful defense is being able to stop the run. That’s especially the case in a 2A South region that has a bunch of teams with strong run games. More generally, how quickly can the unit come together with so many new faces primed to fill key roles?

Bottom line

The Wolves have an interesting mix of very experienced players and players with very little experience. Can the veterans step up and take charge to carry North Sevier to a successful season, or will all the holes that need to be filled, especially on defense, be too much?

Coaches preseason 2A South straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News 2A South prediction: Fifth

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — RICHFIELD, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at North Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — BEAVER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Kanab, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — MILLARD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Parowan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — GUNNISON VALLEY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — MILFORD, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for North Sevier High School

All-time record: 156-344-2 (60 years)

Region championships: 2 (1977 co, 1996)

Playoff appearances: 25

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 12-24

State championships: 1 (2008)

State championship record: 1-0

Most played rivalry: 46 meetings with Kanab dating back to 1975. Kanab leads 41-5.

Felt’s Factoid: North Sevier is one of just 10 schools to total at least 700 yards in a game (2000).

...

Last 5

2018 — 4-6 (1-4 in 2A South – 2A First round)

2017 — 6-5 (2-3 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 1-9 (0-5 in 2A South – 2A First round)

2015 — 2-8 (0-5 in 2A South – 2A First round)

2014 — 1-8 (0-6 in 2A South – Missed playoffs)

...

North Sevier coaching history

2016-current — Devin Lindley (11-20)

2013-2015 — Chuck Woodhouse (3-25)

2007-2012 — Ryan Higgs (18-42)

2004-2006 — Paul Torgerson (7-23)

2003 — Nolan Andersen (0-10)

1999-2002 — Stoney Myers (10-29)

1992-98 — Craig Gladwell (26-41)

1991 — David Gray (1-6)

1990 — Juan Henderson (1-7)

1981-89 — Glen Partridge (37-48)

1978-80 — Ron Dalley (11-15)

1974-77 — Glen Partridge (10-19)

1971-73 — Dennis Crane (6-22)

1927-34 — Parley Davis (4-18-1)

1924-26 — unknown (4-9-1)

1922-23 — Mr. Hansen (0-8)

.....

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2017 — Brooks Mickelsen, WR

2010 — Michael Hales, WR/DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.