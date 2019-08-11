Note: Monticello finished with a 5-6 overall record in 2018 and was third in 1A South with a 1-2 record. It lost to Milford 70-22 in the 1A semifinals.

MONTICELLO — After winning just five games combined in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the Monticello Buckaroos matched that total in 2018 under first-year head coach Reed Anderson and won their first playoff game since 2014.

A large majority of the production in 2018 came from seniors, however, meaning there are plenty of shoes to fill as the 2019 season gets set to begin. On offense, only lineman Tuff Adair and fifth-leading receiver Carson King are back as far as players who had any semblance of significant contribution.

It’s a little better defensively, as the third and fourth-leading tacklers Zach Cecil and Brevin Olson return at linebacker, as do linemen Eldean Lammert and Dillon Slack.

“For any program, that’s not ideal, obviously,” Anderson said of offense specifically. “In our case at such a small school, that’s extremely, extremely rare. That group of seniors last year really just stepped up and filled roles I didn’t think they would, and they brought a lot of production.”

Even though there will be a bunch of players stepping into new roles on the field this fall, Anderson is confident that the groundwork was laid last season for the program to continue to improve, even as Monticello moves to the 2A classification.

“That team last year, they laid a good foundation,” Anderson said. “The younger kids saw what happened in order to compete. Essentially that’s what you want in a program, that your foundation is there and people just keep stepping into new roles.”

To boot, some kids who didn’t play last year have gotten involved this year.

“That’s always a good thing that you want,” Anderson said, “especially at a school where you could use every body, regardless of their athletic talent.”

Monticello Buckaroos at a glance

Coach: Reed Anderson is entering his second season as head coach at Monticello. The Buckaroos finished the 2018 season with a record of 5-6.

Anderson’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’ve actually studied it for quite a while before we came to that conclusion because we’re next to Colorado and New Mexico. We play a lot of those teams just based on our geographical location, so we’re aware of how it works. Those states, as we talk to them, in the end, things pretty much get flushed out. ... I can see the benefit of it.”

Monticello offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Reed Anderson

2018 offensive production: 23.6 ppg (3rd in 1A)

—Two returning starters

—Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Carson King WR

Tuff Adair OL

Offensive newcomers to watch

Devin Hatch QB

Brevin Olson RB

Dylan Bird WR

Cedar English WR

Eldean Lammert OL

Dillon Slack OL

Grant Nebeker OL

Anderson’s comments on sophomore quarterback Devin Hatch now starting:

“After about Week 3 (last year), Devin really showed what he could do, and I wasn’t too worried about it anymore. If we had to put a freshman in there, I was content that we could still be OK. He’s shown great progress this year already. I couldn’t be happier. You’d love to have a kid for three or four years as your quarterback.”

Anderson’s comments on lone returning offensive lineman Tuff Adair:

“I’m hoping he can kind of be that vocal leader ... more than any position group that we’ve got in football, those five guys have to be really united and on the same page. We’re hoping that he can teach these younger guys what they’re supposed to do and keep them all on the same page.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

As much as Anderson is pleased with where Hatch is as a sophomore at quarterback, he said there are still times his youth shows. As such, the coach feels much of his team’s offensive fortunes depend on how well Hatch can make decisions. That challenge is magnified with an inexperienced offensive line. How quickly can that unit come together?

Monticello defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Art Adair

2018 defensive production: 24.4 ppg (5th in 1A)

—Four returning starters

—Multiple defensive formations

Returning defensive starters

Zach Cecil LB (may move around)

Brevin Olson LB

Dillon Slack DL

Eldean Lammert DL

Defensive newcomers to watch

Tuff Adair DL

Carson Wells DL

Grant Nebeker DL

Carson King DB

Devin Hatch DB

Dylan Bird DB

Anderson’s comments on Zach Cecil:

“Zach, we might have to move around depending on what we’ve got. He’s athletic enough that he could be a linebacker, he could be a strong safety, he could be a corner. It kind of depends on where he’s going to fit with everybody else because he’s so versatile.”

Anderson’s comments on the linebacking corps:

“That’s our big question at the moment. We don’t know.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Monticello’s strength on defense looks to be its defensive line. As such, Anderson hopes that group can get to the opposing quarterback regularly and create turnovers, which will in theory help take pressure off the other two position groups which have little experience.

Bottom line

“Rebuild” is a scary word that coaches try to avoid using, but that’s what the Buckaroos will have this year in terms of replacing so many players on both sides of the ball. How quickly everything comes together will determine how good Monticello can be this year, especially as it moves to the more challenging 2A classification. That being said, Anderson started to build a good program foundation in 2018, which should help even with so many new faces. Can the Buckaroos find a way to compete in a rather weak 2A North region?

Coaches preseason 2A North straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News 2A North prediction: Fifth

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — MONUMENT VALLEY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Whitehorse, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — DELORES, COLO., 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — GUNNISON VALLEY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — ALTAMONT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at North Summit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — LAYTON CHRISTIAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Rich, 4 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Monticello High School

All-time record: 353-283-9 (66 years)

Region championships: 18 (1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972 co, 1973, 1976, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 co, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 47

Current playoff appearance streak: 20 (1999-2018)

All-time playoff record: 35-43

State championships: 4 (1969, 1992, 2001, 2004)

State championship record: 4-4

Most played rivalry: 68 meetings with San Juan dating back to 1956. San Juan leads 45-21-2.

Felt’s Factoid: Buckaroo Antonio Mustache set a state record for season interceptions with 26 in 2004.

Last 5

2018 — 5-6 (1-2 in 1A South – 1A Semifinals)

2017 — 2-9 (0-3 in 1A South – 1A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 3-7 (1-3 in 1A South – 1A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 5-6 (2-2 in 1A South – 1A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 5-7 (3-1 in 1A South – 1A Semifinals)

Monticello coaching history

2018-current — Reed Anderson (5-6)

2014-2017 — Art Adair (15-29)

2010-2013 — Lee Chadwick (24-22)

2009 — Jake Downard (4-5)

2005-2008 — J.C. Hall (20-25)

2004 — Seth Giddings (11-1)

1997-2003 — Mike Bowring (46-30)

1994-1996 — Matt Torrens (13-16)

1991-1993 — Bill Manzanares (25-6)

1989-1990 — Joe Davis (11-11)

1979-1988 — John Dowell (63-37)

1976-1978 — Joe Davis (23-12)

1972-1975 — Nyle McFarlane (26-13-1)

1971 — Harold George (8-3)

1966-1970 — Ray Odette (30-13-3)

1961-1965 — Tom Burr (15-26-1)

1955-1960 — Dale Maughan (12-25-4)

1934-1935 — Unknown (0-3)

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2018 — Weston Nebeker, RB/LB

2018 — Mark Beh, QB

2018 — Wyatt Fullmer, OL/DL

2018 — Gage Wilcox, OL/DL

2017 — Thomas Anderson, RB/LB

2016 — Shandon Bradford, RB/LB

2015 — Andrew Torres, WR/DB

2015 — Paul DeAnda, LB

2014 — Makade Maloy, QB/DB

2014 — Cole Eldredge, RB/LB

2014 — Andrew Torres, WR/DB

2013 — Austin Maloy, RB/LB

2013 — Austin Wilcox, TE/LB

2013 — Jake Giles, OL/DL

2012 — PJ Leiataua, TE/FS

2012 — Gunner Hollingsworth, OL/DL

2011 — Adam Black, OL/DL

2010 — Kendal Maughan, RB/LB

2010 — Devin Wright, RB/FS

2009 — Kendal Maugham, RB/LB

2009 — Devin Wright, QB/S

2009 — Kendal Maugham, RB/LB

2009 — Devin Wright, QB/S