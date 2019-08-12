Note: Layton finished with a 2-7 overall record in 2018 and was sixth in Region 1 with a 1-5 record. It did not qualify for the 6A playoffs.

Layton’s 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

LAYTON — Heading into last season, everything was new for the Layton Lancers. They had a new head coach, Tyler Gladwell, and with him a new coaching staff, and new offensive and defensive systems.

Needless to say there was a bit of a learning curve.

“Last year was my first year here, and there were a lot of new coaches, a lot of getting to know the players and just trying to teach our offense and defense,” Gladwell said. “It was very basic last year, just trying to teach what we wanted in our offensive and defensive schemes.”

The basic approach wasn’t without its merits, as Layton won two games in 2018 — two more than Layton football managed in 2017 — but now in year two under Gladwell, the Lancers expect to take a step forward.

“This year, where that is a little more comfortable for the kids, comfortable for the coaches, our focus is how can we execute it better,” Gladwell said. “That is our focus going into this year. Knowing the offense and knowing the defense, having a year under our belt, how can we execute it better? What are some tweaks, changes and technique things we can do to execute better?

“It is a good comfort level for us,” he continued. “Everything was new last year, not only the coaches and scheme but also varsity football. Now, they have a year under their belts playing on Friday nights, so that experience makes us and them more comfortable and hopefully now we can come out and play faster, execute better and be more efficient, because of the handful of kids getting varsity experience last year.”

Everything ultimately comes down to an increase in wins for the Lancers this season, which of course isn’t something they have experienced a great deal of lately.

“We’ve won two games in two years,” Gladwell said, “so our focus is just kind of week by week trying to win a game. From there, our focus will be more compete in our region and try to win football games.”

Layton Lancers at a glance

Coach: Tyler Gladwell is set to begin his second season as the head coach of the Lancers. Prior to his time at Layton, Gladwell was the head coach at Davis High School, where he racked up a record of 23-8. His overall coaching record stands at 28-22 (he was also the head coach at Bonneville High, his alma mater). He is a graduate of Weber State University.

Gladwell’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I think for us the RPI is not a very big deal. Our focus is we are just trying to win games. We are not really in a situation where we are a Bingham or a Lone Peak and we are really concerned about where our RPI puts us in the playoffs. We obviously want to have a good RPI and want to have a good seed going into the playoffs, but we’ve won two games in two years, so our focus is just kind of week by week trying to win a game. Hopefully we win enough that we have a good RPI, but our focus is more to compete in our region and try to win football games.”

Layton Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Tyler Gladwell

2018 offensive production: 17.3 ppg (20th in 6A)

-- Six returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Landon Brant (QB)

Threw for nine touchdowns and rushed for another three as a junior quarterback last season. His best performance came against Davis, when he threw for 216 yards and three scores.

-- Mason Clark (OL)

One of four returning starters on the Lancers’ offensive line, Clark will be expected to help lead one of Layton’s strongest and most experienced position groups.

Returning offensive starters

Mason Clark (OL)

Ethan Wilde (OL)

Lexton Adams (OL)

Carter Robinson (OL)

Landon Brant (QB)

Nate Atkinson (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Aidan Fullmer (WR)

Bergan Brown (WR)

Caden Winn (RB)

Garrett Gifford (QB)

Jackson Cebollero (OL)

Jacob Harris (OL)

Kade Hancock (TE)

Kalisitiane Foketi (RB)

Karsten Newey (OL)

Kendall Hill (OL)

Keonte Richards (WR)

Nick Sanders (WR)

Sam Wilburn (WR)

Spencer Wood (DL)

Gladwell’s comments on the direction of the Lancers’ spread offense:

“Our offense just depends on what our kids are comfortable with and skilled at. Depending on the year it can be run heavy, or it can be pass heavy. It’s all about what they are comfortable with.”

Gladwell’s comments on Layton’s returning offensive starters:

“We have a handful of linemen returning and a handful of skill kids and I think both groups complement each other well. I am excited to see how they come out as seniors and perform.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The Lancers struggled mightily on offense last season, a combination of youth, inexperience and a new system. With four returners along the offensive line, not to mention starting quarterback Landon Brandt, things should be greatly improved this season, however. Key to any leap will be a variety of skill players stepping up, as wide receiver Nate Atkinson is the only returning starter.

Layton Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Cameron Pribble

2018 defensive production: 25.3 ppg (12th in 6A)

-- Six returning starters

-- 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Collin Haygood (DB)

Is one of two returners in the Lancers secondary and one of the team’s best tacklers at defensive back.

-- Magnus Toomalatai (DE)

The lone returning starter on the defensive line, Toomalatai will be relied heavily upon to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Returning defensive starters

Magnus Toomalatai (DE)

Brenden Barrett (LB)

Canyon Brann (LB)

Kobe Talbot (LB)

Collin Haygood (DB)

Micah Parkinson (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Jake Marriott (CB)

Derek Child (DE)

Carson Smith (DE)

Caden Winn (LB)

Aidan Fullmer (CB)

Bergan Brown (CB)

Jayden Burningham (DL/LB)

Kendall Hill (DL)

Spencer Wood (DL)

Gladwell’s comments on the Lancers’ base defense:

“We kind of bounce between a 4-3 and a 4-2-5. It kind of depends on what team we are playing that week and what kids we have that can execute it.”

Gladwell’s comments on newcomers expected to receive playing time:

“Even though we do have a handful of kids starting from last year’s team, football is the ultimate team sport so there is going to be a wave of kids that we are going to count on. We expect them to be good for us, even though they maybe didn’t get a lot of varsity time for us last year.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The Lancers were a middle-of-the-road defensive team last season, running basic schemes for Gladwell and his coaching staff. The expectation this year is a step forward, as Layton brings back six returning starters. The team is a little light along the defensive line, and the development of contributors there will go a long way in determining success this year.

Bottom line

With only two wins combined over the past two seasons, the Lancers don’t have many places to go other than up. Layton has a good deal of experience back, and those returners should be more comfortable and effective in year two under Gladwell. A jump to the top of Region 1 would be rather unexpected, but a battle in the middle of the region would qualify as a step forward for Layton Lancers football.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: Seventh

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: at Northridge, Oct. 11 (Week 9)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — SKYLINE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — ROY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Weber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — CLEARFIELD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — FREMONT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Layton High School

All-time record: 237-284-1 (51 years)

Region championships: 10 (1969 co, 1971, 1974 co, 1977 co, 1978 co, 1979 co, 1987, 1993 co, 2007, 2008)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 19-25

State championships: 1

State championship record: 1-3

Most played rivalry: 50 meetings with Clearfield dating back to 1968. Layton leads 35-25.

Felt’s Factoids: Layton ended Skyline’s state-record 262-game scoring streak (1986-2007) by whitewashing the Eagles 49-0 in a quarterfinal game in 2007. ... Layton played in the highest non-overtime tie game when it tied West 27-27 in 1970.

Last 5

2018 — 2-7 (1-5 in Region 1 – Missed playoffs)

2017 — 0-10 (0-6 in Region 1 – Missed playoffs)

2016 — 6-4 (3-3 in Region 2 – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 5-4 (2-4 in Region 2 – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 2-8 (0-6 in Region 1 – Missed playoffs)

Layton coaching history

2018-current — Tyler Gladwell (2-7)

2005-2017 — Jim Batchelor (60-76)

2000-2004 — Steve Smith (14-39)

1996-1999 — Carter Cook (10-30)

1991-1995 — Curtis Page (26-23)

1987-1990 — Tom Moore (13-24)

1985-1986 — Joe Wood (10-8)

1984 — Brad Hawkins (1-8)

1972-1983 — Gary Hansen (68-54)

1968-1971 — Dick Bubak (33-12-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

(none)

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.