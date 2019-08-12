Note: Herriman finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2018 and was third in Region 3 with a 3-2 record. It lost to Bingham in the 6A first round.

Herriman 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

HERRIMAN — As a group of Herriman football players gathered to have their photos taken by a reporter, several of the high school athletes kept repeating two words.

"Keep sleeping."

While that sounds delightful and sleep is an important part of this thing we call life, the phrase wasn't a suggestion or reminder about the necessity of getting ample rest.

It was a rallying cry.

"They feel absolutely disrespected that they were left out of the top five, which makes me happy," Herriman coach Dustin Pearce said. "They love it. They’ll thrive off of it. Preseason rankings don’t mean anything. It’s the end of the season rankings."

Anything that gives his kids an extra bit of motivation, right?

For what it's worth, the Class 6A coaches gave more preseason respect to top-ranked Bingham, Lone Peak, Corner Canyon, American Fork and East. The Mustangs were listed in the others receiving votes category along with Skyridge, Pleasant Grove, Weber and Kearns.

Herriman is out to prove that last season's 4-6 campaign was a fluke.

"They’re smart kids. They're a tight group," Pearce said. "They’ve played a lot of football together, from little league and up. It'll be fun."

Though last year was far below Herriman's standards, the Mustangs return a bunch of players who gained valuable experience. And the school kept the majority of its seasoned talent despite a new school, Mountain Ridge, opening up on the other side of town.

Herriman has 18 players back who played in five or more varsity football games in 2018, Pearce pointed out. Four players are actually three-year starters.

"We're an experienced team," Pearce said. "We have some kids coming back that have played a lot of football."

And some kids who want to show people who overlooked them that that was a mistake.

Team at a glance

Coach: Dustin Pearce

Pearce on new UHSAA RPI:

"I’m still confused. I try not to look into it too much. If we take care of business and play well, I feel like we have a strong enough schedule it should take care of itself. I’ve always believed in playing good football teams and scheduling the hardest preseason as possible to be better in the year. It will be interesting. Change always scares people but everything seems to work out one way or the other."

Team Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jim Freeland

2018 offensive production: 19.3 ppg (17th in 6A)

-- Seven returning starters

-- Pro style offense

Returning offensive starters

Jaxon James (QB)

Porter LaChance (OT)

Carson Lasater (OT)

Braxton Savage (WR)

Alex Anderson (WR)

Brady Huntsman (C)

Kepu Fifita (RB)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Dylan Rich (G)

Pearce on returning QB Jaxon James:

“Jaxon James has changed his game in the offseason and is a completely different quarterback this year. He’s a true leader and has taken the offense by the realm and ran with it."

Pearce on offensive weapons:

“He’s (James) got a couple of good targets, Alex Anderson and Braxton Savage. And we have one of our fullbacks back in Carter Pearce."

Keys for offensive success in 2018:

Pearce loves how QB Jaxon James took on the challenge to improve himself as a leader and quarterback, and the Mustangs have several talented players returning in the skilled positions. Having three experienced linemen is another luxury and should help Herriman put a lot more points on the board than last season.

Team Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chris Hathaway

2018 defensive production: 19.1 ppg (4th in 6A)

-- Seven returning starters

-- 4-3, 4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Mana Kula Jr. (DE)

The Mustangs' defensive lineman is a beast up front and will force offenses to go away from him.

Returning defensive starters

Carter Pearce (LB)

Ngana Leakehe (LB)

Mana Kula Jr. (DE)

Tyson Ready (DT)

Haden Bishop (S)

Nate Allen (C)

Brock Hollingsworth (C/S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Mahkhi Hagen (WR/CB)

Pearce comments on defensive line:

“It starts up front on both sides of the ball. I feel like we have, in my opinion, one of the best defensive linemen in Mana Kula."

Pearce on potential weaknesses:

“We’ve got to improve being able to create depth at some spots.”

Pearce on new talent:

“We have some young defensive linemen that had a very good camp. I'm excited to see them on the defensive line."

Keys for defensive success in 2018:

Herriman's returning nucleus is strong, with returners in each position. That's scary for opposing offenses considering how stingy the Mustangs were last year. Defense should be the team's strength once again.

Bottom line

After a frustrating season, the Mustangs should be much-improved on the offensive side of the ball and similarly tough on defense. Though they're not currently ranked, that certainly could change quickly, especially if they do well against a very tough schedule.

Coaches preseason Region 3 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 3 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: vs. Bingham, Sept. 19 (Week 6)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Davis, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — CORNER CANYON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Helix, Calif., 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — AMERICAN FORK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 — BINGHAM, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — COPPER HILLS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Herriman High School

All-time record: 60-44 (9 years)

Region championships: 1 (2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 8

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 8-8

State championships: 1 (2015)

State championship record: 1-0

Most played rivalry: 9 meetings with Riverton since 2010, Herriman leads 5-4

Felt’s Factoid: Herriman became just the 10th school to qualify for the playoffs in its first year of football (2010).

Last 5

2018 — 4-6 (3-2 in Region 3 – 6A First round)

2017 — 6-6 (4-1 in Region 3 - 6A Semifinals)

2016 — 5-5 (3-3 in Region 4 – Did not qualify)

2015 — 11-3 (5-1 in Region 4 – 5A Champions)

2014 — 8-4 (4-2 in Region 4 – 5A Quarterfinals)

Herriman coaching history

2013-current — Dustin Pearce (40-30)

2010-12 — Larry Wilson (20-14)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2015 — Leki Fotu (DL)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Fisher Jackson, S

2017 — David Fotu, DT

2017 — Braxton Pearce, C

2017 — Jaren Kump, OT

2016 — Noah Vaea, S

2015 — Stone Sagala, OL

2015 — Peni Mobley, LB

2015 — Noah Vaea, DB

2014 — Andre James, OL

2014 — Kalisi Moli, DL

2013 — Brandon Farmer, RB

2013 — Andre James, OL

2012 — Tueni Lupeamanu, Specialist

2011 — Francis Bernard, RB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.