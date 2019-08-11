Note: Carbon finished with a 2-8 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in 3A North with a 2-3 record. It lost to Richfield 45-15 in the 3A first round.

Carbon 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PRICE — Last season, Carbon made a step in the right direction, winning two games in 2019. The Dinos defeated Emery and Judge Memorial en route to their first season with two or more wins since 2014. This season, Carbon hopes to build on last year.

The Dinos return most of their starting experience, with eight returning starters on offense and nine on defense. Carbon will be led on offense by quarterback Jaylon Dennis and Ryker Larsen, while Dennis and Kolby Bedke will anchor the defense.

Team at a glance

Coach: Joshua Huntsman enters his fifth year as head coach of Carbon High School. He has a 3-37 overall record as a head coach.

Huntsman’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’m fine with it. The big thing you have to do as a team is beat everyone to win a state championship, so it just depends on who you end up playing first and who you end up playing last. The RPI's not really a big deal, it’s about getting in and getting victories and actually beating the teams that you need to beat to get there.”

Team Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Nick Milovich

2018 offensive production: 15.1 ppg (10th in 3A)

-- Eight returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Jaylon Dennis (QB)

Dennis scored a touchdown and gained 112 yards as a receiver last year, and now he will likely be the general of Carbon’s offense at quarterback.

-- Ryker Larsen (WR)

Larsen gained 193 yards on the ground a season ago.

Returning offensive starters

Brandon August (WR)

Braydon Barker (G)

Jaylon Dennis (QB)

Ryker Larsen (WR)

Anthony Madrigal (G)

Ridic Migliori (RB)

Lee Moon (T)

Tristan Stamatakis (T)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Cooper Schade (RB)

Huntsman’s comments on Jaylon Dennis:

“He’s worked really hard this offseason to get himself prepared to be our starting quarterback. He’s got completion with another senior who’s actually pushing him in Tyler Wright, but Jaylon, wherever he’s at on the field, he’s going to have a fantastic season.”

Huntsman’s comments on running backs:

“We’re kind of split between a couple of different running backs. We’ve got Ridic Migliori, who’s been doing really well for us. He’s a hard, downhill runner. We’ve got Brandon August, who will split some time there as well, good, hard downhill runner. Then, we’ve got Cooper Schade who’s really, we’ve got to get him outside, he’s a good outside threat to run. We’ve got three really good running backs that we can go to.”

Huntsman’s comments on wide receivers:

“That spot is kind of up in the air right now. We have a few guys that have come out as senior that have decided that they want to play football. Some good athletes that are basketball players, and so we’re hoping that will pan out well for us. We’ve got Brady Gagon on the outside for us, Jordan Thomas will be on the outside for us as well, and then you’ll see Ryker Larsen a little bit.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Huntsman’s keys to offensive success are to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and offensive line play.

Team Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Joshua Huntsman

2018 defensive production: 34.6 ppg (10th in 4A)

-- Nine returning starters

-- 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Jaylon Dennis (FS)

Dennis had 16 tackles last year.

-- Kolby Bedke (LB)

Bedke totaled seven tackles last season.

Returning defensive starters

Brandon August (C)

Braydon Barker (T)

Kolby Bedke (LB)

Cooper Schade (SS)

Jaylon Dennis (FS)

Ryker Larsen (LB)

Ridic Migliori (LB)

Lee Moon (DE)

Tristan Stamatakis (DE)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Anthony Madrigal (DT)

Huntsman’s comments on linebackers:

“We definitely expect a lot there, they’re kind of the backbone for what we do defensively. Kolby Bedke is one of our outside linebackers who will see a lot of playing time and will do a good job for us. He’s a heady football player that just understands where people are going to be, has a nose for the ball, will go find it. Tristan Stamatakis is going to be moving from defensive line to linebacker and he’ll be the general out there, he’ll get everyone in their defensive calls and make sure everyone knows where they’re supposed to be and what they’re supposed to be doing. He’s one of our smart kids, he does a fantastic job getting everyone set, getting everyone ready, getting everyone where they need to be.”

Huntsman’s comments on returning nine starters:

“It’s definitely going to help us if we’re in the right places and everyone fulfils their assignment. If we play assignment-orientated football, we’re going to be in good shape. If they freelance and do what they want to do and don’t follow the game plan, then we can struggle."

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Huntsman’s keys to defensive success are to fulfill your assignment and trusting your teammates.

Bottom line:

Carbon, like usual, is fighting an uphill battle this season. The Dinos made a step in the right direction last season, winning two games. Carbon will look to improve on that season as they return a ton of starters from last year.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: vs. Grand, Oct. 4 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at American Leadership, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — ALTAMONT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 — at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — RICHFIELD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — UNION, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — GRAND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — SAN JUAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Carbon High School

All-time record: 320-524-22 (100 years)

Region championships: 12 (1924, 1926, 1930, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1951, 1956, 1957, 1964)

Playoff appearances: 28

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 18-25-2

State championships: 3 (1924, 1938, 1951)

State championship record: 3-3-1

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with Uintah dating back to 1929. Uintah leads 30-20-2. Last met in 2009.

Felt’s Factoid: Carbon scored more points in one game than any other team in Utah prep history, a 175-6 win over South Emery in 1926. Carbon set other state records in that game by totaling 26 TDs, racking up 72 first downs and scoring 94 points in a half (second).

Last 5

2018 — 2-8 (2-3 in 3A North – 3A First round)

2017 — 0-10 (0-5 in 3A North – 3A First round)

2016 — 0-10 (0-5 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 1-9 (0-5 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 3-7 (0-5 in 3A North - Missed Playoffs)

Carbon coaching history

2015-current — Josh Huntsman (3-37)

2014 — Jan Jorgensen (3-7)

2010-2013 — Jeff Blanc (6-32)

2008-2009 — Leo Paur (0-19)

2007 — Tim Tiller (2-7)

2006 — J.P. Salisbury (1-9)

2004-2005 — Lane Herrick (1-18)

2003 — Jeff Jorgensen (3-6)

2002 — Don Gressman (2-7)

1998-2001 — Troy Moynier (15-31)

1991-1997 — Jeff Jorgensen (20-46)

1987-1990 — Don Gressman (14-24)

1982-1986 — Mike Kernodle (10-34)

1979-1981 — Jerry Dyer (4-23)

1974-1978 — Tom Rabb (10-35)

1971-1973 — Boyd Bell (13-15)

1970 — Tom King (2-7)

1969 — Boyd Bell (2-6)

1966-1968 — Louis Mele (1-25)

1962-1965 — Larry Regis (9-27)

1952-1961 — Jackson Jewkes (39-42)

1946-1951 — Preston L "Pres" Summerhays (31-17)

1945 — Jackson Jewkes (4-3)

1944 — George Young (4-3)

1941-1943 — Jackson Jewkes (13-10)

1933-1940 — Preston L "Pres" Summerhays (51-18)

1929-1932 — Vernon Merrill (18-5)

1928 — William Nixon (3-5)

1924-1927 — Carl W. "Stubby" Peterson (29-7)

1923 — Howard N Blazzard (2-3)

1916-1922 — Unknown

1912-1915 — Merrill O. Maughn (6-5)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Nathan Olson, RB

