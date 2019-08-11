OREM — A Pleasant Grove man was arrested after a girl who had lived in his neighborhood reported he "dared" and "challenged" her and a boy to take their clothes off many times three years ago, according to police.

Lincoln A. Gygi, 30, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 10 counts of lewdness involving a child and five counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child from a person in a position of trust, court documents state.

Orem police on Sunday announced more children might have been abused. They are asking for any parents who recognize Gygi and whose children might have interacted with him to call them at 801-229-7070.

When the girl was interviewed at a Children's Justice Center, she also reported sexual abuse by Gygi on a number of occasions separate from the "dares," according to a police affidavit filed in support of his arrest.

In another interview, the boy also told officers Gygi had them "take off their clothes and run around naked many times," the affidavit states.

The ages of the children and details about their connection to Gygi were not disclosed in court documents.

A family member of the children told the Deseret News that Gygi had earned the family's trust and had even sometimes taken the kids to church with him when they were neighbors in Orem.

However, "we started feeling weird about him buying the kids gifts and candy and stuff like that more and more frequently," the woman said.

She cautioned parents to keep an "open dialogue" with their children. "They need to know that secrets aren't appropriate," the family member said.

When Gygi was interviewed by police, he agreed to speak to them and told them "he knew he was there to discuss" the children and that the boy had warned him "police had been contacted about the situation," according to the affidavit.

Gygi told investigators that he had participated in "'dares' or 'challenges' which involved all of them taking off their clothes and running around naked. He went on to say that this was done under the guise of a game or while playing soccer if a goal wasn't scored or something similar," police wrote in the report.

He told police those instances of abuse happened between 10 and 20 times, the affidavit states.

Gygi also told police he had sexually abused the girl separately in other incidents, court documents state. He said the abuse had gone on for one year, according to the affidavit.

Contributing: Garna Mejia