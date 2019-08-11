1 of 3
View 3 Items
According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be sunny with a high near 85 with light and variable wind. The rest of the week will be sunny as well, with temperatures gradually climbing into the low to mid-90s.
See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.