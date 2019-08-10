Note: Timpview finished with a 7-4 overall record in 2018 and was third in Region 7 with a 3-2 record. It lost to Roy 20-14 in the 5A quarterfinals.

Timpview 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PROVO — Timpview is a program used to a lot of success and Andy Stokes' first season as head coach saw good success, although not to the degree the program has become accustomed to over the years. That said, Stokes appeared to revive the program his first season and looks for even more improvement this coming year.

Armed with a defense that includes a lot of talent and returning experience coupled with an offense that has some holes to fill, Stokes is hoping for the best.

“We’re young, but kids are working hard,” Stokes said. “We’re sort of in that building process this year, but we have some good, talented kids that are working hard out there every day."

Timpview Thunderbirds at a glance

Coach: Andy Stokes is in his second year at Timpview after coaching three seasons at Dixie. He went 27-9 for the Flyers.

Stokes on the new UHSAA RPI:

“I actually really like it. No matter where you are now that you get a chance, no matter how much tougher your region is than the others. I think it’s a fair system for all involved and it’s going to encourage teams to play stronger teams in nonregion play.”

Timpview offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Andy Stokes

2018 offensive production: 29.4 ppg (ninth in 5A)

— Three returning starters

— Spread

Key returning starters

Targhee Lambson and Sione Moa (RB): Both running backs played significant reps for the T-birds last season and will lead the way again in 2019.

Returning offensive starters

Sione Moa (RB)

Targhee Lambson (RB)

Taylor Stubbs (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Elijah Allen (QB)

Baylor Erickson (WR)

Jacob Simpson (WR)

Nate Gregory (WR)

Mac Aloisio (OL)

Shaquille Sione (OL)

Stokes' comments on Elijah Allen:

“He started a game for us last year against American Fork. He’s won the competition to start, and he’s a smart, scrappy kid with a lot of attitude. He’s going to compete.”

Stokes' comments on his running backs:

“Targhee is pretty special and so is Sione Moa. Sione played quarterback for us at the end of last year, and we feel the both of them will not be a bad combo. We’re definitely excited for what’s returning there.”

Stokes' comments on his receivers:

“We have three guys who will rotate in the two outside spots and we feel we’ll have a real good rotation of receivers there.”

Keys to 2019 offensive success: It's all on the offensive line coming together and the quarterback play. The running back position looks extremely strong, and the receivers should make for good production downfield.

Timpview defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chas Ryan

2018 defensive production: 23.9 ppg (15th in 5A)

— Seven returning starters

— 4-3

Key returning defensive starters

Logan Fano (LB): Fano returns to play linebacker and lead the defense from that position.

Logan Pili (DB): Pili leads what looks to be a very strong defensive backfield.

Defensive returning starters

Solomone Langi (DL)

Waisale Muavesi (DL)

Cael Richardson (LB)

Raider Damuni (DB)

Logan Pili (DB)

Isaac Nelson (LB)

Logan Fano (LB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Braxton Fely (DL)

Ray Mailie (DL)

Puna Alatini (DL)

Vave Adolpho (DB)

Ammon Key (DB)

Stokes' comments on his defensive line:

“We have a real experienced defensive line coming back over there. Those guys should continue to improve and really lead the defense. We’ll be able to rotate some guys along the interior, so that will be real good for us.”

Stokes on his defensive backfield:

“Our defensive backfield looks real strong with Logan Pili and Raider Damuni both returning, and then Ammon Key is another key we think will be real good for us. So we like that position and think we’ll be strong there.”

Stokes on his defense overall:

“Defense is in a strong position. There’s progress to be made, but defense should be a strong side of the ball for us. We’ll rely heavily on what the defense can do this year and hopefully they can take some pressure off the offense.”

Key for defensive success in 2019: Timpview looks stacked on defense with the only question mark appearing to be along the defensive front. But enough promising parts at defensive line should suffice and make for one of 5A's top defensive units.

Coaches Region 7 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: First

Key region game: Oct. 4 at Orem

Bottom line

Timpview has taken a bit of a dip in overall play over the past two years, but appears to be back on the way up in Stokes' second season. Talent isn't a question for the T-birds, but overall inexperience is entering the 2019 season.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at American Fork, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — PROVO, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — KAHUKU, HAWAII, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Cyprus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — LEHI, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Orem, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Alta, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — TIMPANOGOS, 7 p.m.

….

Felt's Facts for Timpview High School

All-time record: 342-121 (41 years)

Region championships: 19 (1977 co, 1986 co, 1991, 1992, 1993 co, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Playoff appearances: 38

Current playoff appearance streak: 29 (1990-2018)

All-time playoff record: 73-27

State championships: 11 (1986, 1991, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)

State championship record: 11-2

Most played rivalry: 43 meetings with Provo dating back to 1977. Timpview leads 33-10.

Felt’s Factoids: Timpview owns the second-longest winning streak in state history at 36, dating from Sept. 15, 2006 to Nov. 21, 2008. ... The T-birds have the longest current winning streak, 26 games, since Sept. 6, 2013. That’s tied for the fifth-longest streak all-time. … The Thunderbirds hold the record for total yards in a championship game, 611 in the 4A final in 2007. ... Timpview’s Andrew Badger holds the state record for yards gained per reception during a season with 35.8 in 2003. … The Timpview defense set a championship game record with eight sacks in 2012. … Jake Lloyd tied the state record for season TD passes (53, with Logan’s Riley Nelson), in 2012.

...

Last 5

2018 — 7-4 (3-2 in Region 7 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 7-3 (4-1 in Region 7 – 5A First round)

2016 — 9-3 (5-2 in Region 7 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 11-2 (6-0 in Region 7 – 4A Runner-up)

2014 — 14-0 (6-0 in Region 8 – 4A Champions)

...

Timpview coaching history

2018-current — Andy Stokes (7-4)

2012-2017 — Cary Whittingham (63-14)

2005-2011 — Louis Wong (77-10)

1990-2004 — Chad Van Orden (134-38)

1985-1989 — Garry Walker (30-24)

1982-1984 — Sam Hard (15-13)

1977-1981 — Paul Gillespie (25-23)

.....

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2014 — Britain Covey, QB

2008 — Craig Bills, DB

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2013 — Britain Covey, QB

2012 — Jake Lloyd, QB

2009 — Ofa Latu, LB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Karene Reid, OLB

2017 — Canaan Yarro, C

2016 — Jackson Cravens, DT

2016 — Chaz Ah You, S

2015 — Samson Nacua, WR

2015 — Andrew Owensby, OL

2015 — Nate Richardson, LB

2015 — Will Watanbe, DB

2014 — Jordan Espinoza, WR

2014 — Gabe Reid, DL

2014 — Devin Kaufusi, DL

2014 — Kainoa Tu’ua, LB

2014 — Isaiah Holloway, DB

2013 — Gabe Reid, DL

2013 — Isaiah Nacua, DL

2013 — Pio Stowers, LB

2012 — Dax Raymond, WR

2012 — Pita Taumoepenu, DL

2011 — Rickey Shumway, WR

2011 — Josh Burr, LB

2010 — Christian Covey, QB

2010 — Kalvin Cusick, OL

2010 — Colby Jorgensen, DL

2009 — Trevor Brown, QB

2009 — Tyson Tiatia, OL

2009 — Chris Badger, DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.