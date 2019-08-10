SANDY — The odd scheduling quirks of the National Women’s Soccer League will routinely see teams play just a few games over a long stretch of time and then see them play a bunch of games in a short period.

Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey has long been frustrated with that concept, as last year she called one condensed stretch “a stupid amount of games in a stupid amount of days.”

URFC is certainly in the midst of its most challenging stretch of the season, as it played Aug. 3 on the road against the Chicago Red Stars, then flew back to Utah for a game Wednesday against Sky Blue FC and will go again on Sunday when it faces Washington-based Reign FC in Tacoma.

“Standard NWSL, honestly,” Harvey said Wednesday night after her side cruised past league-worst SBFC 3-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium. “I think that three games in seven days is difficult. It’s more difficult when you travel. Thankfully this one’s short to Tacoma.”

Then Harvey paused as if to negate the idea that the schedule would be used as any sort of excuse.

“This game was the most important game, Sunday’s game’s the most important game, and that’s how we have to look at it,” she said.

Indeed, after breaking out of a six-game winless rut on Wednesday, URFC is still firmly in the playoff picture with nine games remaining in the regular season. Harvey’s team is tied with the Washington Spirit for fifth in the league table, five points behind Reign FC for the final postseason spot.

Reign FC will also be on short rest Sunday after it picked up an impressive 1-0 win over rival Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday night. Just two points separated first and fourth place in the league entering Saturday’s action (PTFC was in second).

The bad news for URFC heading into Sunday’s contest is that United States Women’s National Team defender Kelley O’Hara will once again be sidelined for an extended period of time because of an ankle injury she suffered last weekend during the first game of the USWNT’s World Cup victory tour against Ireland in California.

O’Hara’s ankle was in a boot on Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

“We’re taking really strong precaution right now to try and minimize any long-term impact,” Harvey said after the contest. “Unfortunately it’s happened when we’ve got (six) games in 20 days, four games in two weeks. I think those games might be difficult for her to get back for, but we’re going to try to be really protective now so that hopefully maybe the back end of this stretch she might be available for, but I honestly have zero timeline right now.”

On Thursday, O’Hara posted a picture of her boot from Wednesday's game on her Instagram story and wrote, “Bummed to say I’m going to be out for a bit, but I’ll be back before ya know it. Until then going to be cheering hard for my @utahroyalsfc.”

She added the praying and crown emojis.

While rest and recovery have been an emphasis over the past few days in preparation for Sunday, O’Hara’s USWNT and URFC teammate Christen Press said in one sense she doesn’t mind the shorter rest.

“I think at this point I’m more in a rhythm of playing every four days than I would be playing once a week,” she said. “You’re not really focused on going to training, getting better. It’s about recovery, rest, so that when you get to the next game, the intensity can go really high.

"It takes a little bit of confidence to do that, to say, ‘It doesn’t even matter what happens between now and (Sunday). All that matters is that we get three points when we’re on the road.’”

Sunday’s contest is set to start at 2 p.m. MDT.