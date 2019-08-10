LEHI — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly telling shopping mall employees that "bad news" would happen if they didn't cancel a children's event, police said.

Colton John Shay Cox, 21, of Draper, was arrested for investigation of making a terroristic threat and booked into the Utah County Jail, according to a police affidavit filed in support of his arrest.

On Wednesday before opening, management at Outlets at Traverse Mountains received a voicemail from a man attempting to hide his identity using a foreign accent and warning the mall not to hold a shopping event "on my soil," police wrote in the report.

The back-to-school event called "Kidchella" was scheduled to take place on Saturday with entertainment and children's activities, according to a statement from the mall.

"He continued to warn the business that if they didn’t cancel the event, 'bad news to come to you' (sic). The male continued to say that 'you won’t even see it coming,'" the affidavit states.

Workers at the mall became concerned and put emergency protocols into place to protect event attendees, police said.

The mall gave police a digital copy of the voicemail and police traced the call to Cox, according to the affidavit. When officers went to his home to speak to him, Cox allegedly told them he made the call as a prank after seeing the event advertised on a freeway billboard.

"Colton also stated that he didn’t agree with 'their' political views. Colton told us that he had made a mistake and shouldn’t (have) made the call," police wrote in the report.

"Outlets at Traverse Mountain management will continue to cooperate with authorities during this on-going investigation and thank them for their swift response," mall management said in the statement.