Residents of Kearns celebrated their community during the Kearns Hometown Days Parade on Saturday. Following the parade, the community's 19th annual Fire, Water and Ice Festival took place at the Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center.

Participants were treated to live music, food, a pool party, festival rides, children’s activities, ice skating, performing arts, rock-climbing, an art and a vendor market. A fireworks show was scheduled for later in the evening.

