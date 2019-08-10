LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Crews Saturday reopened Little Cottonwood Canyon after a mudslide during a rainstorm two days earlier wreaked havoc along the Wasatch Front.

State Route 210 through the canyon reopened about 11:30 a.m., Alta town officials said, after crews worked all day Friday and into Saturday morning to clear debris — including massive boulders — from the road.

The Tour of Utah bike race is set to begin its first stage Monday at Snowbird, which is situated in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Some Tour of Utah midday activities ahead of the race were canceled Saturday before the road was reopened, according to race organizers.

While the canyon was closed, some drivers were mudded in at Snowbird Resort.

About 35 vehicles on Thursday evening were trapped between two mudslides. No vehicles were hit and no injuries were reported, but the drivers were unable to go up or down the canyon.

Crews cleared enough of the road that the motorists could get out of the canyon Friday morning.