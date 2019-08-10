"75 QUESTIONS & ANSWERS ABOUT PREPARING FOR THE TEMPLE," by Alonzo L. Gaskill, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 208 pages (nf)

As the title implies, Alonzo L. Gaskill's latest book gives readers "75 Questions & Answers About Preparing for the Temple." The questions and answers are broken up into seven different subjects, including: "The Doctrine of Temple Work," "What You Must Do Before You Go to the Temple," "Baptism for the Dead," "The Initiatory Ordinances," "The Endowment," "The Sealing Ordinance" and "What to Do Once You've Received Your Temple Ordinances."

Provided by Cedar Fort Alonzo L. Gaskill is the author of "75 Questions & Answers about Preparing for the Temple."

The format of the book makes it easy for the reader to find the answer to any question they may have in regards to the temple. Gaskill uses his wealth of knowledge and various quotes from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to teach and prepare readers for a more spiritual temple experience. The information is helpful not only for the temple patron who is going to do baptisms for the first time, but also for the seasoned templegoers.

The questions range from basic questions about what a temple attendee will need to bring to the temple to a little more in-depth questions about the symbols associated with the temple experience. A particularly helpful question is "Why can't family and friends who are not Latter-day Saints or are not endowed attend a temple sealing?" In the answer to this question, Gaskill gives some great suggestions on how to include family and friends in a wedding when they cannot attend the sealing.

Another great question is "What if I didn't have an enjoyable experience the first time I attended the temple and don't really want to go back? What should I do?" This question has a great analogy and answer to aid readers who may have experienced this struggle.

Gaskill is the author of numerous religious books and articles. Gaskill is also a professor of church history and doctrine at Brigham Young University. He lives in Payson with his wife, Lori, and they are the parents of five children.