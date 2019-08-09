MIDVALE — An infant was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning Friday evening.

The 9-month-old baby girl was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived, police said, but was breathing again by the time she was taken to Primary Children's Hospital.

The baby was in critical condition when she went to the hospital, Unified police detective Ken Hansen said.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. at Staybridge Suites, 747 W. Blue Vista Lane in Midvale.

The near-drowning took place in the bathtub in a hotel room, Lt. Torin Chambers said. The child's parents had briefly stepped away from the tub.

"We take all of these very seriously and investigate the circumstances surrounding all of them, but, you know, unfortunately this is something that happens," Chambers said. "Parents really need to make sure that they're watching children when they're in the bathtub."