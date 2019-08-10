Isn't hate really hate, regardless of who spews it? It is obvious that many Democrats and pundits on the cable networks spew hateful speech toward President Donald Trump. Hate-filled speech is expressed nearly all day long and without any evidentiary basis in support. Just saying things like, "Trump is a racist," but not providing any examples in support does not help nor prove the point. What a shame. And, because Trump expresses criticism of a member of Congress, his expressions are automatically deemed to be hate speech. Yet, when members of Congress or network pundits criticize Trump, their statements are not deemed to be hateful. Is it not hypocritical?

Michael Jensen

Salt Lake City