On Dec. 3, 2015, this paper issued an article about how the media can help prevent mass shootings. Yet this last two mass shootings this paper has fit right into what is called the "media contagion."

On April 4, 2016, researcher Jennifer B. Johnston, Ph.D., of Western New Mexico University, made a presentation of her and her colleagues' findings at the American Psychological Association's annual convention held in Denver, Colorado. The findings state, “We suggest that the media cry to cling to ‘the public’s right to know’ covers up a greedier agenda to keep eyeballs glued to screens, since they know that frightening homicides are their No. 1 ratings and advertising boosters."

Are profits that come from increased ratings, viewership and readership worth playing into the hands of these crusaders, criminals and crazies worth the knowledge that people have died and been maimed because the media hangs on every event that has more than a few deaths?

Its time to stop talking about getting rid of guns. While it's noble and even good to talk about mental health issues, all the talk about it won't stop these horrific acts until the media in all its forms starts dealing with their role in these tragic incidents of domestic terror. As Johnson said, “The media has come together before to work for good, to incite social change. They have done, and they can do it. It is time. It is enough.”

Brain Savage

Orem