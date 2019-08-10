Note: Ridgeline finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2018 and was tied for fifth in Region 12 with a 1-4 record. It did not qualify for the 4A playoffs.

Ridgeline 2018 offensive and defensive stats

MILLVILLE — A year ago, Logan’s defense intercepted Ridgeline four times on its way to Week 6 region victory. Logan went on to claim the region’s second seed for the playoffs, while Ridgeline never recovered losing its next four games to end the season on a five-game losing streak.

Travis Van Leeuwen was on the winning sideline on that Friday night, but after just one season at Logan he’s switched sidelines and is now the head coach at Ridgeline.

He’s had to go through all the first-year coaching staff once again, but said it’s been a positive transition after the musical coaching chairs in Region 11 and he’s very excited for the 2019 season.

“It’s a great group of kids, they’re really tough, they’re gritty, they work hard. They’re very disciplined, they want to win, so everything has been great, their buy-in's been great. They’re very athletic and great football players, and I feel like they grasp what we teach them very well,” said Van Leeuwen.

Ridgeline’s offense was 19th last season, averaging only 21.8 ppg, production Van Leeuwen expects to increase. His Logan team ranked sixth in 4A, averaging 31.9 ppg, and he believes the personnel is there to see a similar jump.

It’s unproven talent besides the offensive line, which could lead to a bit of a slow start out of the gates, particularly in a Week 1 game against visiting Pine View.

While the offense will be pretty similar to last year, Ridgeline is switching to a 3-4 defense. It was decent on that side of the ball, ranking in the top 10 in 4A last year, but Van Leeuwen hopes the shift in approach raises the level on that side as well.

“Being able to do a 3-4, you can do a lot out of it, you can really cause a lot of confusion for offenses. With the personnel we have and how athletic we are, I think the 3-4 plays into our favor. We have the personnel for it,” he said.

Ridgeline Riverhawks at a glance

Coach: Travis Van Leeuwen is entering his first year as head coach at Ridgeline after coaching Logan to a 9-2 record last season in his first year as a head coach. He’s a graduate of Timpview High School.

Coach Van Leeuwen comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’m really excited for it. I think it will be a good thing. I think it will be fun to have all those teams make the playoffs and then have a strength of schedule type of ranking. If you have a strong schedule and you’re able to win out, you’ll be recognized as a top team.”

Ridgeline offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Travis Van Leeuwen

2018 offensive production: 21.8 ppg (19th in 4A)

— 3 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Andrew Hugie (OL)

A returning starter on the offensive line, he anchors a group that should be the strength of the offense.

— Cameron Dahle (TE)

Finished third on the team in catches last year with 28, ending the year with 243 yards and 2 TDs

Returning offensive starters

Andrew Hugie (OL)

Charles Nielsen (OL)

Cameron Dahle (WR/TE)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Ryker Jensen (QB)

Kaden Cox (QB)

Jovesa Damuni (RB)

Kolton Easton (OL)

Hayden Allen (OL)

Evan Webb (WR)

Noah White (WR)

Carter Murdock (WR)

Coach Van Leeuwen comments on strong offensive line:

“I feel like the O-line group is the anchor of the offense. They bring a lot of experience and toughness to the group. Being able to win ballgames and execute, you’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage.”

Coach Van Leeuwen comments on QB competition between Ryker Jensen and Kaden Cox:

“Both of them have done a really great job grasping the offense and being great leaders. It’s one of those things where it could shake out and we don’t have a guy until Aug. 16, which is a good thing. I like having a competition at that position so that way they’re both pushing each other to get better. At the end of the day, the best man will win that spot.”

Coach Van Leeuwen comments on new running back Jovesa Damuni:

“He was a sophomore last year and saw a little bit of time at varsity. He’s been really impressive this offseason. He’s gotten an offer from Utah State and BYU already. He’s got speed and some power. He’s very agile and very quick, but he’s also got some great size for his age being an incoming junior.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Even though Ridgeline is running a spread offense this year like last year, the terminology is different and it’s going to take time for all the new varsity starters to grasp their responsibilities. Ridgeline eventually needs senior Ryker Jensen or sophomore Kaden Cox to step up and win the QB job to start to settle into a rhythm with a whole new crop of skill position players.

Ridgeline defensive snapshot

Co-defensive coordinators: Ladell Jackson/Brandon Taukeiaho

2018 defensive production: 23.7 ppg (10th in 4A)

— 4 returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Aidan Mellon (LB)

Finished third on the team in tackles a year ago and will be at the heart of the defense once again.

— Rhett Gebert (LB)

Was one of Ridgeline’s top five tacklers last year and big things are expected again this season.

Returning defensive starters

Cameron Dahle (LB)

Aidan Mellen (LB)

Rhett Gebert (LB)

Brandon Cook (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Noah Munk (DL)

Carter Murdock (DL)

Gavyn Leishman (S)

Miles Eck (S)

Coach Van Leeuwen comments on linebacker Cameron Dahle:

“He brings a lot of experience. He’s probably our most seasoned vet with him playing some as a sophomore as well. He comes to work every single day, he goes out there and makes plays and people feed off of his energy and his ability to make a play on either side of the ball at any moment. He has an ability to push guys and challenge guys to get better.”

Coach Van Leeuwen comments on new defensive line:

“I think they can do a great job at being assignment sound, executing their assignment and being great with their technique so they can help the rest of the defense make plays. Typically in a 3-4 they have to be studs and assignment sound so that they can let those linebackers flow and be free.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

In the last six games of the season last year, Ridgeline gave up 23-plus points in every game, including a humbling 38-13 defeat in the final game of the region play. With a shift in its base defense, Ridgeline’s new coaches hope the changes better utilize the talent on the roster. Whether it pans out depends on if the players trust the game plan and play smart and fast every Friday night, according to Van Leeuwen.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: Fourth

Key region game: at Logan, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

Bottom line

After reaching the quarterfinals in each of its first two seasons, Ridgeline took a bit of a backward step last year with just four wins and missing the playoffs entirely. New coach Travis Van Leeuwen changed the culture at Logan High School in his one season as head coach last year, something he’ll try to duplicate at Ridgeline. Winning close games will be the key. During Ridgeline’s five-game winning streak to end last season, four of the losses were decided by one possession.

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — PINE VIEW, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Cyprus, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — HIGHLAND, IDAHO, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — BEAR RIVER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Sky View, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Logan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — GREEN CANYON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — MOUNTAIN CREST, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Viewmont, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Ridgeline High School

All-time record: 19-15 (3 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 2

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 2-2

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Last 5

2018 — 4-6 (1-4 in Region 12 – Missed playoffs)

2017 — 7-5 (3-2 in Region 12 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 8-4 (5-2 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

Ridgeline coaching history

2019 — Travis Van Leeuwen (0-0)

2016-2018 — Christopher Howell (19-15)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Levani Damuni, OLB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.