SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Chelsea Koch as a judge for the 3rd District Court.

“A seasoned public defender and experienced attorney, Chelsea Koch is passionate about ensuring justice and fairness for all in court,” Herbert said in a statement. “Her dedication to enforcing the law with exactness and equity will make her a strong addition to the bench.”

Since 2008, Koch has run her own private practice. She has also served as a public defender in Tooele County, and she worked as an assistant federal defender and trial attorney for the Utah Federal Defender Office from 2003 to 2008. She holds a Juris Doctor from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, and a bachelor’s in psychology, also from the U.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. If confirmed, Koch will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Katherine Bernards-Goodman.