SALT LAKE CITY — The former Utah Transit Authority top boss who collected nine months of severance pay under questionable circumstances last year has been given lifetime transit passes for himself and his wife.

The decision to award the passes to Jerry Benson, who held the titles of president, CEO and general manager when he was fired without cause in April 2018 after 33 years, was made last Wednesday by the UTA board.

"We do want to recognize Jerry for his service in the organization," Benson's replacement, outgoing UTA Interim Executive Director Steve Meyer, told the board. "I think this is appropriate but it does require your approval."

There was no discussion by the three board members before the unanimous vote.

"When it was recommended to us, we thought it was a reasonable thing to recognize his service to the agency," UTA Board Chairman Carlton Christensen told a reporter later. He said Benson took over "in challenging times and did an admirable job."

Christensen said because of how Benson's employment at UTA ended, he "didn't automatically qualify as other employees would have in the normal retirement process" for the lifetime free passes.

Benson's termination came after the Utah Legislature approved a sweeping overhaul of UTA that established the new, three-member, full-time board that oversees the day-to-day operations of the transit agency.

UTA officials said at the time they had to let Benson go because his position was eliminated by the new law. But being fired rather than resigning or retiring meant Benson got a severance package valued at more than $200,000.

There had to be a second vote by the former UTA board to approve Benson's firing in May 2018 because the Utah Attorney General's Office determined the earlier action may have violated the state's open meetings act.

At that meeting, Benson's attorney, Lincoln Hobbs, warned board members that litigation against UTA would be "likely" unless his client was once again fired and able to collect the severance package laid out in his contract.

The situation sparked concern, including from now-House Majority Whip Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who was the House sponsor of the 2018 law that restructured UTA and allowed the agency to receive state funding for the first time.

"He essentially quit and found a loophole," Schultz said, suggesting Benson and his attorney pressed for the firing and "for them to manipulate the board in that way was just flat-out wrong. The way they went about it was deceitful."

Schultz had little to say about the lifetime transit passes given to Benson and his wife, other than it was another benefit on top of "one heck of a retirement package and a heck of a severance package."

Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the sponsor of the 2018 law, said "it was surprising" that the awarding of the passes to Benson didn't merit a discussion by the new UTA board.

"As I understand, other people have gotten that as a thank you gift. It just seems odd that you give your highest paid employee a benefit like that," Harper said, adding that he doesn't expect to see those "interesting benefits" given in the future.

Still, he said, the passes are "kind of more of a little footnote on previous concerns that have been out there," especially with a new executive director, Carolyn Gonot, set to start later this month.

UTA just received its first, largely positive report from federal monitors in place for three years as part of a non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities in an investigation into transit development deals and other activities.