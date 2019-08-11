Over 3.6 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes last year, up by 1.5 million over 2017. The use of Juul, the most popular brand in the country, appears to have led this alarming increase among middle and high school students. This should not be a surprise.

The founders of Juul Labs say that their product is not intended for young people but was designed with the adult smoker in mind. “We want to be part of the solution to end combustible smoking, not part of a problem to attract youth, never smokers or former smokers to nicotine products,” the company says on its website.

That’s important, but it misses an essential point: Based on what we know about cigarettes, the unique design of Juul may make it easier for young people to use its product, which delivers high-nicotine vapor. This is known in public health circles as “facilitating initiation.” And that’s because the blueprint for that e-cigarette could easily have been taken straight out of the tobacco industry’s playbook.

The makers of Juul and other e-cigarettes are in the process of seeking approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to continue selling their products, as required by new federal regulations. To win the go-ahead as so-called new tobacco products, the e-cigarettes must “protect the public health.” If Juul’s design facilitates use by young nonsmokers, it will likely fail under that standard.

The only other way Juul can remain on the market is to apply for status as a smoking-cessation drug. Tobacco products can be sold anywhere, including gas stations and convenience stores. But smoking-cessation drugs can be restricted to prescription or behind-the-counter sales.

Twenty-five years ago, the FDA, which I headed at the time, investigated the tobacco industry to understand what it knew about nicotine, its addictive properties and how nicotine was manipulated to make it more pleasant for smokers. That inquiry led to Congress giving the FDA authority to regulate both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The agency began exercising authority over e-cigarettes in 2016.

In internal tobacco industry memorandums that now date back almost 50 years, cigarette developers discussed how to design new brands that would be particularly attractive to young smokers while appealing to all smokers.

The industry recognized that attracting young smokers was critical to its long-term success. It also understood there were differences between “presmokers,” “learners” and “confirmed smokers.” For the presmoker and learner, the physical effects of smoking were quite unpleasant. But the addictive properties of nicotine could override the unpleasantness. The key for a successful youth brand was to reduce nicotine’s harshness and improve the smoothness of the smoke.

As early as 1954, the industry tested adding organic acids to burley tobacco blends to reduce the harshness of the nicotine, and found that many of those acids significantly improved smoothness. Smoothness became the focus in designing a new cigarette for first-time smokers. A published study of industry documents concluded that “product design changes which make cigarettes more palatable, easier to smoke, or more addictive are also likely to encourage greater uptake of smoking.”

Today, e-cigarettes are typically made with nicotine from tobacco. Before Juul, they generally contained 1% to 2.4% of nicotine extract that had not been treated with acids. Juul increased the nicotine “kick” by using up to 5% nicotine, and made that palatable by adding organic acids to reduce the harshness, just as the industry had explored doing decades earlier with cigarettes.

Other characteristics of Juul’s design also make it easier for young people to begin using e-cigarettes. They include the use of flavor additives like mint and fruit. Responding to criticism, Juul recently stopped selling some flavors in retail establishments and limited them to online, age-verified sales. And for young people at school, the size of the vapor cloud — small but with high nicotine — makes it less likely to be detected.

Each Juul cartridge with 5% nicotine delivers 200 puffs, compared to the 10 to 15 puffs of a traditional cigarette. As a pediatrician, I am very concerned about the possibility of increased daily nicotine consumption among some young people.

I had hoped there could be a substitute for traditional cigarettes that offers a less risky nicotine delivery system for those who are addicted to nicotine, have not been able to quit smoking and need an “off ramp.”

Juul is not that product. Its fundamental design appears to ease young people into using these e-cigarettes and ultimately, addiction. Those who support the use of e-cigarettes to help addicted adults quit cigarettes should support clamping down on brands like Juul that appeal to young people.

Last week, James Monsees, a co-founder of Juul Labs, testified to Congress that “our company has no incentive to see minors use our products. We know there is skepticism on this point, but it is simply the truth.” If that’s the case, then the company needs to change the design of its product. If it doesn’t, the FDA should reject it as a new tobacco product.

The company should also make public any clinical studies and consumer perception surveys. And now that the tobacco giant Altria owns a 35% stake in Juul Labs, which has an estimated $38 billion valuation, it should disclose what it knows from its own long experience about reducing harshness and increasing nicotine. This will help the FDA encourage products that help smokers quit but do not initiate kids and young adults into the habit.

The words of Addison Yeaman, the general counsel for the tobacco company Brown & Williamson, written in 1963, are equally applicable today: “We are, then, in the business of selling nicotine, an addictive drug.” A long and tragic history has taught us that nicotine addiction often begins as a pediatric disease.