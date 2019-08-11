My son from Millcreek wrote to tell me he had just finished seeing a Broadway play when loud popping noises started going off in Times Square. He saw a sea of people sprinting full speed toward him and before he had time to think, he was immersed in the pack. People started pushing him and he started at a dead sprint but was tripping and fell flat on his face before ducking into a nearby building. It was one of the scariest experiences of his life.

I did a New York internship when I was about my son's age at the Reader's Digest Magazine in mid-Manhattan. One day out on a side street for lunch, I heard a gunshot. Everyone stopped what they were doing and looked up toward the sound. Not seeing anything, we all went back to what we were doing. No panic. No mass hysteria. The world has changed from those relatively less violent times. It may sound as if I am saying, "Can't we go back to single homicides instead of mass shootings?" That's not my point. We need to do something. But I think what we need to do is help each other see the humanity, the dignity, the eternal human soul that lives in each of us. Smile more. Talk to people. Ask them how they are doing. People have to beat their own swords into plowshares because their hearts have changed.

Spencer Harden

Millcreek