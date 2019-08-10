SALT LAKE CITY — Even more deleted scenes from “Avengers: Endgame” could be on the way soon, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In a Q&A session with Empire, Feige said fans can look forward to seeing additional cut footage from the superhero epic — some of which could be pretty lame. Several deleted scenes, like the Avengers kneeling in respect for Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifice, have already been released online following the movie’s digital and Blu-ray release.

Others, like Thor relieving himself off a balcony in Asgard, don’t quite fit the tone.

"I like sharing those scenes. And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it's a great avenue to say, ‘We'll put it out there,’” Feige said. “There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we've just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

Feige also hinted some deleted scenes could be included as part of a massive 23-film box set encompassing the entire Infinity Saga — which would likely include something more interesting than some cut footage to interest fans.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include — I’m assuming if you're going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you're a fan. And it'll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you,” Feige said.

This wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has released a box set of their movies. CBR.com reported back in 2012 that a Phase One collection containing Marvel’s first 10 movies came packaged in a metal briefcase for $219. The collection also included a glowing replica of the Tesseract as well as confidential S.H.I.E.L.D. files.

Marvel also released a Phase 2 box set in 2015 for $250 that came with bonus content and a replica of the Power Stone’s orb, as seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The set is still available exclusively on Amazon, but has inflated in price to more than $400.