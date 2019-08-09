SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has had shorter wait times than expected. That may sound good for guests. But for Disneyland employees, it’s a problem.

Multiple employees told Fox Business that they’re feeling the pinch since the wait times have been shorter than initially anticipated. Fewer guests have stormed Disneyland to see the "Star Wars" land, which has led to employees getting their hours cut.

“Wait times this summer for the new Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run ride were expected to be over two hours long all summer, but in reality, the lines have been averaging half that or less,” an unnamed employee told Fox Business. “As a result, the company has been forced to cut our hours. The need for us to work simply isn’t there.”

The same employee said Disneyland workers are getting fewer than 40 hours a week. If a worker is earning $15 an hour, that means they could be getting paychecks of $600 to $450 per week.

“Our hours have been cut to as low as 30-35 hours some weeks, even though we have both worked for the park for years. It makes life challenging when your paychecks get cut unexpectedly,” the employee said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted in an earnings results conference call that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has had smaller attendance than expected, as I wrote for the Deseret News. Iger said it’s due to a number of reasons.

“I think a number of things happened,” Iger said during Disney’s Q3 FY19 earnings result webcast, according to ComicBook.com. “First of all, helped in part by some of our efforts, there was tremendous concern in the marketplace that there was going to be huge crowding when we opened Galaxy’s Edge. So some people stayed away, just because they expected that it would not be a great guest experience.”

Multiple reports from the last few months suggested that Disneyland has become a “ghost town” in the wake of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. People who have visited the park have flocked to the Star Wars attraction, leaving the rest of the park seemingly open and empty, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Guests have said that Galaxy’s Edge has had a decreased wait time, too, as The Orange County Register reported. Disneyland confirmed those shorter wait times earlier this summer.

“We are incredibly focused on delivering a great guest experience for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” Disneyland said in a prepared statement. “This land has added 20% more capacity to Disneyland Park, and together with all of our new offerings, advanced planning and innovative technology, has resulted in incredible feedback and satisfaction from our guests.”