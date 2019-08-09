DRAPER — The kind of experience a new customer has when first trying a new product or service can define whether a business is on track for long-term success or simply a flash-in-the-pan moment.

Utah startup Beynd has made it a mission to build a cloud-based platform that helps companies ensure that new customers and clients have a straightforward, efficient and positive journey at the most critical juncture of their new relationship.

Now, the company has a fresh $2 million in capital after closing its second seed round of funding and bringing its total financing in just 10 months of existence to $3.1 million. The latest funding was led by Provo's Peak Ventures with participation from San Francisco-based Prelude Ventures.

Beynd founder Peter Ord highlighted what's been lacking in transactions between businesses, especially when compared to the advances in the new customer experience for consumer-based companies.

"We created Beynd to help our customers provide an amazing experience during the most important stage of their own customers’ life cycle: customer setup and implementation," Ord said in a statement. "When I buy something online, I’m informed of when the product is going to arrive at my front door; yet when I purchase something from another business, I’m sent spreadsheets, emails with tons of attachments, and a chaotic experience.

"Beynd offers a platform that is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge for companies as they deliver on their promises.”

Beynd reports it is nearing the 100 client mark and has some 6,000 users on its system. The new funding, according to the company, will help accelerate both product development efforts as well as market expansion.

“We could not be more excited about Beynd’s mission,” said Diogo Myrrha from Peak Ventures. “As the VP of sales at Dealersocket, Peter experienced firsthand how streamlined onboarding accelerates sales."