SANDY — A Sandy man was charged Friday following allegations he used Snapchat and other apps to meet underage girls online and then sent them inappropriate pictures and videos.

Adam Samuel Hackerman, 22, was charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office in 3rd District Court with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and five counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In March, the parents of an 11-year-old girl reported to Sandy police that a man had been sending sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself to their daughter through Instagram, the charges state.

As police investigated the Instagram account, they learned "the suspect was engaging in very similar behavior with other underage females," the charges state.

On July 22, the parents of the 11-year-old reported that "their daughter had received more messages from the same suspect," according to charging documents. "The suspect sent the messages on Instagram and Snapchat."

The next day, police interviewed a 13-year-old girl who said Hackerman was also sending explicit pictures of himself and asking for her to send pictures to him, the charges state.

On Tuesday, investigators went to Hackerman's home to serve a search warrant. While interviewing him, Hackerman "admitted he is sexually attracted to 12-to-14-year-old girls and confirmed he has previously attempted to meet up with other underage girls for sexual purposes," the charges state. "Hackerman stated he 'couldn’t help himself' when he was talking about meeting young girls for sex and asking underage females for nude photographs. He admitted to sending numerous nude photographs and videos of himself to multiple underage females."

When questioned about how he met young girls, Hackerman said "he sometimes used an app to meet them, then he switched to Snapchat to communicate with them," according to charging documents.

Hackerman admitted to communicating with "multiple underage minors," including sending graphic pictures to girls in New Mexico and Canada, the charges state. He had sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21, the charges state, and met up with an 11-year-old victim twice at a park near her house, behavior prosecutors called "very aggressive."

In one of his text messages, Hackerman wrote, “I'll probably end up going to jail anyway.”

A no bail warrant was issued Friday for Hackerman's arrest. He was also investigated by the Utah Attorney General's Office in 2017 for attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl, the charges state.