MILFORD, Beaver County — A Beaver County man was charged Friday with attempting to suffocate his estranged wife by smothering her.

Christopher James Pierce, 21, of Milford, is charged in 5th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault resulting in a loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.

Police say Pierce went to his estranged wife's house on July 28 and accused her of having an affair. The wife noted that Pierce "was acting paranoid and that she suspected that he had been using drugs," according to charging documents.

After saying she was going to call police, Pierce took the woman's phone, pushed her against a wall and used both hands to strangle her, the charges state. He later allegedly "grabbed a dog pillow and placed it over her face and pressed down," before again placing his hands around her neck.

A few days later, the woman received a screenshot from an acquaintance of Pierce, of a message that referenced throwing the woman in a mine shaft, according to the charges.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.