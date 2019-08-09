WEST JORDAN — A 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his brother as the two fought over a gun has been charged.

Emilio Jesus Madrigal-Rios, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with manslaughter and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, both first-degree felonies. Prosecutors say both charges are subject to gang enhancement penalties, according to charging documents.

Madrigal-Rios was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On June 21, Unified police responded to a report of a shooting in Millcreek Canyon. They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy deceased with a gunshot wound to his right cheek, the charges state.

Madrigal-Rios told investigators that he and his brother were arguing, and then they struggled over a gun, according to charging documents. Madrigal-Rios had allegedly taken his brother's gun and his brother wanted it back, according to police. During the struggle, the gun went off, killing the younger brother, the charges state.

The fatal shooting happened a little over a week after Madrigal-Rios was charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and threatening to use a weapon during a fight, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly pointing a gun at a pedestrian while driving, according to charging documents.

On July 31, Madrigal-Rios was charged in West Jordan Justice Court with criminal mischief and assault, both class B misdemeanors.