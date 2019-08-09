SALT LAKE CITY — ESPN will pull its “Apex Legends” tournament from broadcast after the recent round of mass shootings, according to Polygon.

ESPN will not air the EXPO Invitation “Apex Legends” tournament on ESPN2 as it was previously scheduled. The network pulled the broadcast because of the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend.

“Apex Legends” is a first-person shooter, battle royale game from EA and Respawn Entertainment and has largely been called a “Fortnite” competitor.

the hour long recap that was set for this Saturday at 10 PM on ESPN2 is no longer in the programming schedule, but can still be watched on ESPN3. the broadcast will still be shown on TV at a later date, according to an event source — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 8, 2019

“Out of respect for the victims and all those impacted by the recent shootings, ABC will no longer air ‘EXP Invitational APEX Legends at X Games’ on Sunday,” ESPN said in an email, according to Polygon.

ESPN will air an episode of “E:60” instead.

An ESPN representative told Polygon that the network is “delaying” coverage as it “seemed the prudent thing to do given the swirl at the moment.”

The “Apex Legends” broadcast will be rescheduled for Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. on ESPN 2. Reruns will appear on Oct. 15 and Oct. 27.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Apex Legends” tournament was billed as the game’s biggest esports event since the game launched in February.

In a similar move, Walmart pulled in-store advertisements and displays for violent video games, according to The Associated Press.

ESPN also reportedly pulled ads for the movie “The Hunt” due to its violent and political ties, according to my report for the Deseret News.