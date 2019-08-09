SALT LAKE CITY — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ company Magnolia plans to donate profits to organizations that are helping victims, families and communities affected by the recent mass shootings.

Magnolia announced in a tweet earlier this week that all net profits would be donated to these organizations. The company said it will also organize a blood drive in Waco, Texas, for Magnolia employees and visitors in the next few days, too.

“This past week’s events were incredibly difficult. We cannot begin to comprehend the loss that the communities in Texas, Ohio, California and Mississippi must be feeling. Our hearts are breaking and we feel the need to quickly offer whatever tangible support we can,” the company tweeted.

Magnolia charged guests and customers to help out where they can, too.

“Please do what you can to spread kindness and love in the face of these tragic events.”